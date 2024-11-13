Global Malted Barley Market Forecast 2024-2033: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

Malted Barley Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Malted Barley Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The malted barley market is steadily growing, expected to rise from $3.73 billion in 2023 to $3.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Key growth factors include the growth of the brewing industry, the craft beer movement, global beer consumption, whiskey distilling, and food industry applications.

What Is the Anticipated Market Size of the Global Malted Barley Market and Its Growth Rate?

The malted barley market is expected to reach $4.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.9%. Growth is driven by the rising popularity of specialty malt, the global expansion of craft distilleries, the development of climate-resilient barley varieties, health trends, and innovation in brewing techniques. Key trends include supply chain digitalization, the craft beer boom, sustainable farming practices, flavor innovation, and traceability.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Malted Barley Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10296&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Malted Barley Market?

The rising demand for beer is also expected to drive the malted barley market. Malted barley is a key ingredient in beer production, as it provides the enzymes necessary for breaking down complex carbohydrates into fermentable sugars, which are essential for brewing.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malted-barley-global-market-report

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Malted Barley Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Cargill Inc., COFCO International Ltd., Heineken N.V., AB InBev, Avangard-Agro, Groupe Soufflet, Dohler GmbH, IREKS GmbH, GrainCorp Malt, Malteurop Group, Simpsons Malt Ltd., Boortmalt Group, Viking Malt, Bairds Malt, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co, Rahr Corporation, United Canadian Malt Ltd., Barmalt Malting Private Limited, Muntons Malt plc, Great Western Malting Co, Castle Malting S.A., Malting Company of Ireland.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Malted Barley Market?

The adoption of technology for production efficiency has become a key trend in the malted barley industry. Companies are integrating new technological systems to expand their market share and sustain growth.

How Is The Global Malted Barley Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Basic Malt, Special Mal

2) By Form: Flakes, Pellets, Granular, Powder, Liquid

3) By Application: Brewing Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Europe Paving the Way in the Malted Barley Market

Europe was the largest region in the malted barley market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Malted Barley Market?

Malted barley is the preferred grain for brewing and distilling, as it is germinated and dried during the malting process, making it ideal for use in brewing, distilling, and food production.

The Malted Barley Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Malted Barley Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Malted Barley Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into malted barley market size, malted barley market drivers and trends, malted barley global market major players, malted barley competitors' revenues, malted barley global market positioning, and malted barley market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Specialty Flours Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-malt-global-market-report

Malts Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malts-global-market-report

Malt Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malt-ingredients-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.