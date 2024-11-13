Key Trend Revolutionizing Malt Ingredients Market in 2024: Innovative Strides Versatile Range Of Malt Extracts Catering

Malt Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The malt ingredients market is experiencing steady growth, expected to grow from $21.84 billion in 2023 to $23.06 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Growth drivers include traditional brewing practices, the industrialization of brewing, regional cultural influences, the establishment of malt houses, and its historical role in distilling.

The malt ingredients market is projected to grow to $28.86 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is driven by changes in consumer taste preferences, globalization, functional beverage innovations, sustainability, organic ingredients, and the rise of gluten-free and specialty malt products. Major trends include evolving consumer preferences, the craft brewing boom, health concerns, innovation in brewing, and expanded beverage choices.

The growing demand for beer is driving the malt ingredients market. Beer, typically brewed from malted barley, is enhanced by malt ingredients that provide color, flavor, foam, and contribute to the drink's overall quality. The increase in disposable income and changing consumer preferences are supporting higher beer consumption, further boosting the demand for malt ingredients.

Major companies operating in the market report are Deltamalt, Cargill Malt, GrainCorp Limited, Groupe Soufflet, Duerr Malzfabrik GmbH & Co KG, Dobele Malz GmbH & Co KG, Honeywell Specialty Grains LLC, IREKS GmbH, Grupo Huerga y CIA S.L., Haas Malz GmbH & Co KG, Gerkens Malt BV, Muntons PLC, Gambrinus Malterie NV, Malteurop Group S.A., Barmalt S.A., Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, Imperial Malt Ltd., Dingemans BV, Nordecon Oyj, Crisp Malt Limited, Frey Malz GmbH & Co KG, Hopsteiner Inc.

Key players in the malt ingredients industry are concentrating on developing innovative products, including grain, liquid, and powdered malt extracts, to cater to the growing demand for plant-based cuisine and better serve their current customers. These malt extracts, derived from malted barley or other grains, come in various concentrated forms, including grain, liquid, and powder.

1) By Type: Dry Malt, Liquid Malt, Malt Flour, Other Types

2) By Raw Material: Barley, Wheat, Rye, Maize, Rice, Oat

3) By Application: Brewing, Distilling, Cereals, Bakery, Beverages (Non-Alcoholic), Confectionery

Western Europe was the largest region in the malt ingredients market share in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Malt ingredients are derived from malted grains, usually barley, which undergo a drying process after being soaked and allowed to sprout. These ingredients are mainly used in the production of alcoholic beverages like beer and whisky.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Malt Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into malt ingredients market size, malt ingredients market drivers and trends, malt ingredients global market major players, malt ingredients competitors' revenues, malt ingredients global market positioning, and malt ingredients market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

