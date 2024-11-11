Our Fight for the Future at COP29

Fifty-two years. 26 Congresses. 10 U.S. presidents. That’s how long Ocean Conservancy has been advancing policies that secure a healthy ocean and a thriving planet. Through political shifts and economic tides, the organization has stayed the course. Protecting our blue planet isn’t just a matter of politics; it is our duty—to ourselves, to future generations and to the planet we call home. No matter who is in power, we will continue this work with unrelenting determination.

At this pivotal moment for our planet, the UN Climate Summit COP29 is kicking off in Baku, Azerbaijan. With record-breaking temperatures and devastating climate impacts reverberating across the globe, the need for transformative action has never been more urgent. Dubbed “The Finance COP,” this year’s climate summit must tackle the interconnected crises of climate and nature while addressing equity, justice and the widening gap between ambition and action.

As countries negotiate a new climate-finance goal—the New Collective Quantifiable Goal (NCQG), Ocean Conservancy will advocate for a significant increase in high-quality climate finance that prioritizes concessionality (affordable, below-market-rates to reduce debt burdens and unlock investments), equitable access and measurable impact, ensuring transformative actions benefit both people and nature.

Why the Ocean Matters at COP29

A thriving ocean supports resilient ecosystems, protects communities and enhances global efforts to keep global warming below 1.5°C. The ocean absorbs more than 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gasses and generates 50% of the oxygen we breathe. Our ocean is a cornerstone of life on Earth and holds powerful solutions to the climate crisis. Yet despite its critical role, the ocean is often sidelined in global climate discussions. This must change.

Ocean Conservancy’s agenda for COP29 is bold, ambitious and essential. We are championing clean ocean energy as a transformative climate-mitigation solution. By facilitating a responsible, rapid and just transition to ocean climate solutions like offshore wind, we can empower communities, bolster economies and accelerate decarbonization efforts.

The next year will be decisive for our planet’s future. Countries will submit new commitments, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), required under the Paris Agreement over the coming months. The levels of ambition of these plans will determine the pace of global climate action for years to come. Transformative action every year until 2030 is our only chance to keep 1.5°C within reach. In partnership with the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, we will launch the Offshore Wind NDC Guidance Tool which will empower policymakers to include offshore wind targets into their NDCs.

Collaborative Optimism

The upcoming political landscape in the United States may seem like a setback for global climate action, but the momentum for climate action and energy transition remains unstoppable. Renewable energy technologies are rapidly advancing, becoming increasingly competitive and, in many cases, becoming cheaper in cost and more efficient than fossil fuels. This progress will continue to outpace any efforts to sustain outdated and inefficient fossil fuel systems.

Political winds may shift, but progress cannot be derailed if we continue the pressure on leaders to take action. Global leaders, communities, cities, states and businesses must step up and continue to drive transformative change from the ground up. This is not just about saving the ocean; it’s about saving ourselves. Ocean Conservancy will continue to lead, to innovate and to inspire. We will not stop—not now, not ever. The stakes are too high, and the future is too important.

You can join us in continuing the fight against climate change. Take action to support climate solutions.