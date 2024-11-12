Monumental Financial Planning Welcomes Seasoned Financial Consultant Gary Presslaff, Expanding Team and Enhancing Client Services

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monumental Financial Planning, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC - formerly known as The Cortale Group, is excited to announce the addition of Gary Presslaff to its team. With 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, Gary’s knowledge will further strengthen Monumental Financial Planning’s commitment to delivering exceptional investment strategies and client service.

This addition coincides with Monumental Financial Planning's recent transition from LPL Financial to Ameriprise, a strategic move that reflects the practice's dedication to enhancing the quality and scope of services provided to clients.

“Welcoming Gary to our team marks a significant milestone for Monumental Financial Planning,” said John Cortale, Managing Director. “Having collaborated with Gary at our previous firm, I have witnessed his extensive knowledge and dedication to client success firsthand. His values align perfectly with our mission, and he will be a great fit within our team culture.”

With a diverse clientele cultivated over four decades, Presslaff is renowned for his knowledge of investment strategies and his ability to guide clients through the complexities of the investment landscape. His strategic approach ensures that each client receives tailored solutions aligned with their unique needs and objectives.

“Joining Monumental Financial Planning represents an exciting opportunity for me,” said Gary Presslaff. “I have always sought to be part of a collaborative team committed to supporting both clients and each other.”

The decision to bring Presslaff on board underscores Monumental Financial Planning's focus on growth and innovation. The practice is dedicated to enhancing its service offerings and ensuring that client needs are met with the highest standards of care. Presslaff’s insights will be invaluable in driving this vision forward.

In line with this expansion, Monumental Financial Planning is investing in advanced technology and innovative strategies through its partnership with Ameriprise Financial. This commitment helps ensure that clients receive top-tier service in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

“The integration of Gary into our team exemplifies our dedication to attracting top talent in the industry,” John Cortale added. “With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and personalized service, we are well-positioned to navigate today’s financial complexities.”

Monumental Financial Planning is excited to continue its growth trajectory and enhance its offerings through the knowledge of Presslaff and the collective commitment of its team. Together, they aim to provide exceptional investment solutions that empower clients to achieve their financial goals.

