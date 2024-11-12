PHILIPPINES, November 12 - Press Release

November 12, 2024 Sen. Robin Bill Creates Special Province to Ensure Residents' Right to Vote Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill creating a special province in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), to ensure the constitutional right of suffrage for residents there. Padilla filed on Monday Senate Bill 2875 creating the special geographic area to be known as Kutawato province, which will cover 63 "orphaned" barangays that opted in to joining BARMM in 2019. "The establishment of the Special Geographic Area (SGA) reflects the historic aspirations of the sixty-three (63) barangays from the municipalities of Carmen, Kabacan, Midsayap, Pigcawayan, Pikit, and Aleosan in the Province of Cotabato to become part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), as affirmed through a plebiscite held on February 6, 2019," Padilla said in his bill. Under the bill, the proposed Kutawato province shall consist of the towns of Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan, and Ligawasan, which covered the 63 barangays in the Special Geographic Area. Pahamuddin shall be the capital town of the province. Last Nov. 7, Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia noted voters in the 63 barangays could not vote because they currently do not belong to any province. Padilla aired concerns that the current situation of voters in the eight towns may violate their constitutional right to suffrage, as outlined in Section 1, Article V of the 1987 Constitution. "To address this serious concern, this bill thus proposes to create an SGA under the BARMM to be known as the Kutawato Province, to be composed of the eight (8) abovementioned municipalities with Pahamuddin as its proposed capital. It outlines the powers and functions of the provincial government, including but not limited to revenue generation, taxation, land use regulations, consistent with the provisions of the Local Government Code of 1991," Padilla said in his bill. "To facilitate the swift development of these newly established municipalities within the SGA and to ensure the provision of essential services to their constituents, it is essential to establish a province that will oversee and support these localities. The creation of Kutawato Province also aims to streamline the delivery of basic services and facilities and enhance local government operations within these areas," he added. Also, he noted the bill aims to safeguard against the disenfranchisement of residents "by ensuring their access to adequate and effective government services." Sen. Robin, Nagpanukala ng 'Special Province' para Panindigan ang Karapatang Bumoto sa BARMM Naghain nitong Lunes si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ng panukalang batas na lilikha ng special province sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), para panindigan ang karapatan ng mga botante doon. Sa Senate Bill 2875 ni Padilla, malilikha ang special geographic area na kikilalaning Kutawato province, na sasakop sa 63 barangay na nag-opt in na sumali sa BARMM noong 2019. "The establishment of the Special Geographic Area (SGA) reflects the historic aspirations of the sixty-three (63) barangays from the municipalities of Carmen, Kabacan, Midsayap, Pigcawayan, Pikit, and Aleosan in the Province of Cotabato to become part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), as affirmed through a plebiscite held on February 6, 2019," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukala. Sa panukalang batas ni Padilla, kasama sa Kutawato province ang mga bayan ng Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan, at Ligawasan, na sakop ang 63 barangay sa Special Geographic Area. Magiging kapitolyo ng probinsya ang Pahamuddin. Noong ika-7 ng Nobyembre, dinetalye ni Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia ang isyu na pumipigil sa 63 barangay na bumoto sa halalan, dahil hindi sila kabilang sa anumang probinsya. Ayon kay Garcia, ito ang isa sa isyu sa pagkaantala ng halalan sa BARMM. Aniya, Kongreso lang ang makapaglikha ng probinsya na may sariling legislative district. Dagdag niya, pwedeng isali sa probinsyang ito ang walong na-disenfranchise na bayan. Nag-alala si Padilla na kung patuloy ang ganitong sitwasyon, malalabag ang karapatan ng mga botante sa apektadong lugar na bumoto. "To address this serious concern, this bill thus proposes to create an SGA under the BARMM to be known as the Kutawato Province, to be composed of the eight (8) abovementioned municipalities with Pahamuddin as its proposed capital. It outlines the powers and functions of the provincial government, including but not limited to revenue generation, taxation, land use regulations, consistent with the provisions of the Local Government Code of 1991," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukala. "To facilitate the swift development of these newly established municipalities within the SGA and to ensure the provision of essential services to their constituents, it is essential to establish a province that will oversee and support these localities. The creation of Kutawato Province also aims to streamline the delivery of basic services and facilities and enhance local government operations within these areas," dagdag niya. Ayon din kay Padilla, layunin ng panukala na tuldukan ang pag-disenfranchise ng botante "by ensuring their access to adequate and effective government services."

