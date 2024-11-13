TelNet Worldwide Launches Cellular POTS Replacement to Help MSPs and Businesses to Secure Critical Systems



SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TelNet Worldwide, a leading provider of cloud communications and connectivity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Cellular POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) Replacement solution. This innovative service provides a reliable, all-in-one alternative to traditional POTS lines, supporting essential services such as elevators, fire alarms, fax machines, and emergency systems.As the infrastructure supporting traditional POTS lines is phased out, TelNet’s Cellular POTS solution ensures continuity and reliability for businesses that rely on these critical connections.For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), POTS line replacement represents a unique opportunity to attract new clients, generate additional revenue, and increase customer satisfaction.Traditional POTS lines, which have historically been powered independently of external electricity, are increasingly expensive and subject to failure as the copper networks age.TelNet’s Cellular POTS solution leverages cellular connectivity with a dual-SIM card system, ensuring redundancy and reliability even in adverse conditions.Key features of TelNet’s Cellular POTS include:- Cellular Connectivity: This cellular-based solution eliminates the need for physical landlines. TelNet’s product can provide up to 16 lines from a single, compact box.- Battery Backup: Designed for resilience, the system includes a battery backup that can maintain service for up to 48 hours during power outages.- Enhanced Reliability: The dual active/active SIM setup provides a built-in failover mechanism, securing service even when one cellular provider experiences issues.- Future-Proof Solution: As copper-based POTS lines become obsolete, Cellular POTS offers a forward-looking alternative that meets modern business needs.“We understand the challenges businesses face as POTS lines are phased out, especially in sectors where dependable communication is critical,” says Sam Price, Product Director at TelNet. “Our Cellular POTS solution addresses these concerns by providing an affordable, flexible, and reliable service that businesses can trust.”“For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), TelNet’s Cellular POTS line replacement service offers a more cost-effective solution to reduce their customers’ monthly phone bills,” says Jeff Potter of TelNet.To learn more about TelNet Worldwide’s Cellular POTS solution, visit telnetww.com/cellular-pots or contact our sales team at 800-974-4800.About TelNet WorldwideTelNet Worldwide is a trusted provider of advanced cloud communications and connectivity solutions, serving businesses and managed service providers nationwide. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to reliable service, TelNet empowers organizations with tools to communicate, connect, and grow in today’s digital landscape.

