Retired FBI Agent Takes a Stand Against Senior Scams

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With an impressive career of crime-fighting behind him, retired FBI agent John Schwartz is now turning his expertise to a new mission: protecting seniors from the rising tide of scams and fraud. Determined to safeguard vulnerable populations, Schwartz is launching a comprehensive initiative to educate and empower seniors against financial predators.“After years of dealing with criminals, I’m committed to preventing our seniors from falling victim to these deceitful schemes,” says Schwartz.Schwartz will be hosting seminars, providing resources, and partnering with local organizations to spread awareness and strategies for avoiding scams. The initiative aims to create a network of informedWith over 24 years of investigation and prosecution experience, Schwarts, President of The Center for Combating Elder Financial Abuse is now available for interviews and speaking engagements. This announcement underscores the Center's ongoing commitment to protecting our nation’s seniors from financial exploitation while raising awareness about this critical issue.Staggering Statistics: According to an AARP study conducted in 2023, the annual cost of elder financial abuse is estimated to be approximately $28.3 billion. This amount is expected to increase as our nation’s senior population will grow from 60 million in 2025 to 70 million in 2030.The Center for Combating Elder Financial Abuse is dedicated to preventing seniors from falling prey to financial criminals. With an alarming rise in cases of elder financial exploitation, the Center provides resources, education, and support to seniors, their families, and caregivers. The Center has worked with universities, military veteran organizations, and aligned nonprofits to address this growing epidemic.Key Highlights:● Expert Leadership: Mr. Schwartz has over two decades of federal-level experience in criminal and national security investigations. Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Schwartz served on Active Duty in the United States Army for nine years and attained the rank of Captain. Mr. Schwartz graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY in 1986. Mr. Schwartz also graduated from the following military courses: 1) Ranger, 2) Airborne, and 3) Air Assault. Mr. Schwartz is proud of his 30+ years of service to his nation, and he looks forward to serving and protecting our nation’s seniors from financial predators.● Educational Outreach: Through interviews and speaking engagements, Mr. Schwartz aims to educate the public about the signs of elder financial abuse, proactive preventative measures, and available resources. These engagements are designed to empower communities and foster a collaborative approach to protecting our seniors.● Collaboration with Stakeholders: The Center actively collaborates with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including entities of the criminal justice system, military veteran organizations, and community organizations, to create a unified front against elder financial abuse.● Resource Development: The Center’s website, www.endefa.org , offers a wealth of resources, including: 1) profiles of convicted financial predators, 2) financial vulnerability survey, and 3) resources to prevent suicides related to elder financial abuse. These resources are designed to assist seniors and their families in safeguarding their financial well-being.Quote from President John Schwartz, discussing preventive strategies, in the Association of Certified Fraud Examiner publication, Fraud Magazine, May/June 2023:"I would make sure I was visiting. If I was only visiting them (senior parents) two times a year, I’d increase that by at least one more visit, preferably two. A little bit of presence goes a long way. You never know if a predator’s driving by your mother’s house.”About the Center for Combating Elder Financial Abuse:John Schwartz founded the Center as a veteran-operated, 501c3 nonprofit organization and he created it on February 8, 2021, less than three weeks after he retired from the FBI. The mission of the Center is the following: Lead the way in protecting the elderly and their families from predators who commit elder financial abuse. The Center conducts this mission by looking at the crime through the “eyes” of the predator. The Center provides education on how financial predators deliberately target, groom, and take control of vulnerable seniors and steal their life savings. The Center works tirelessly to create a safe and secure environment for elders, free from financial exploitation.For more information, or to schedule an interview or speaking engagement with Mr. Schwartz, please contact:Barbara LeinMedia Relations Coordinator951.972.2338Barbara@thebrandinfluencers.comJoin John Schwartz in the fight against senior fraud and scams. For more information on upcoming events and resources, visit ENDEFA | The Center For Combating Elder Financial Abuse

