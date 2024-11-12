Arden Moore’s Four Legged Life Show Wins Top CWA Video/TV Award Along with Three Additional First-Place Honors

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arden Moore , a well-established pet journalist and advocate, recently received four first-place awards in the Cat Writers Association (CWA) communications contest. Known for her work in radio, television, online media, and print, Moore’s achievements were recognized in a competition that attracted a large number of entries from participants worldwide.The following is a summary of Moore’s four first-place awards:• Video/Television Production: Moore won first place in the video/television category for her episode, “Cat Décor Tips from Kate Benjamin,” on her syndicated show, Four Legged Life . This weekly show airs on multiple platforms, including her YouTube channel (@ardenmoore352) and the Four Legged Life website. The episode featured designer Kate Benjamin discussing ways to create cat-friendly home environments.• Audio/Broadcast: In the audio/broadcast category, Moore’s Oh Behave show episode, “Power of Cat Play,” earned a first-place tie. Hosted on Pet Life Radio, Oh Behave is one of the longest-running weekly pet podcasts, providing content since 2007. This episode explored the role of play in feline well-being and offered advice for engaging cats in enriching activities.• Health Article: Moore received first place in the health article category for her piece, “Kitten Nutrition,” published in Catster Magazine. The article provided information on proper nutrition for kittens, covering essential dietary requirements for young cats.• General Article: In the general writing category, Moore’s Paws Up for Pets column, featured monthly in The Coastal Star, tied for first place. The column addresses a variety of pet-related topics, offering insights for pet owners on health, behavior, and welfare issues.“These recognitions from CWA are a significant honor,” Moore states. “My goal is to highlight the efforts of individuals and organizations working to improve the lives of pets. These awards reinforce my commitment to delivering quality content for pet owners and animal advocates.”For more information about Arden Moore, to contact her for an interview, or to request a pet first aid class, please visit www.ardenmoore.com About Arden MooreArden Moore is an author, syndicated radio host, and certified pet first aid/CPR instructor based in Dallas, Texas. She is also a Fear Free certified professional dedicated to reducing stress in pets. Moore’s work spans various platforms, including her websites, www.ardenmoore.com www.fourleggedlife.com , and www.petfirstaid4u.com About the Cat Writers Association (CWA)The CWA is an international organization that promotes excellence in written, visual, and audio media coverage of cats. CWA provides resources and recognition for members working in various fields of pet journalism.

