Ramin Pourteymour Advocates for Sustainable Real Estate to Combat Climate Change

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramin Pourteymour , a former airline pilot turned real estate developer, is raising awareness about the urgent need for sustainable real estate development. Pourteymour, whose career spans aviation, real estate, and philanthropy, believes that eco-friendly development practices are essential to reduce the environmental footprint of growing cities.With over two decades in real estate, Pourteymour has led projects in San Diego that prioritize sustainable building practices. “Real estate is one of the biggest contributors to CO₂ emissions, so it’s on us as developers to make changes,” says Pourteymour. “Our goal should be to build communities that not only serve people today but also protect our planet for tomorrow.”The real estate sector is a major contributor to global emissions, with buildings responsible for nearly 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Construction itself consumes vast natural resources, and inefficient building designs waste energy, water, and other resources. These factors, Pourteymour notes, make sustainability essential in real estate today.“Our approach is to incorporate sustainable design at every level,” Pourteymour explains. “This means using renewable materials, focusing on energy efficiency, and designing with the local ecosystem in mind.”For Pourteymour, sustainable real estate is not just about reducing emissions but about creating spaces that help communities thrive. His projects include green spaces, eco-friendly building materials, and energy-efficient technologies. “People want more than just a place to live—they want quality of life,” he says. “With sustainable design, we can offer spaces that are healthier and more resilient.”Pourteymour hopes his work will inspire others in the industry to embrace sustainable practices. “Small changes across projects can make a big difference,” he says. “And by doing this, we’re showing the next generation that sustainability is a priority.”Pourteymour’s career shift from aviation to real estate was driven by a desire to make a tangible impact on the ground. With more than 12,000 flight hours and experience managing safety standards for United Airlines, he brings a unique perspective to real estate. “The discipline and planning needed in aviation taught me to take a strategic, responsible approach in everything I do,” he adds.As cities continue to grow, Pourteymour believes developers must prioritize eco-friendly building methods to combat the negative effects of urbanization. “We can’t ignore the impact we have on the planet,” he concludes. “It’s time for real estate to lead by example in reducing environmental harm and building sustainably.”For more information on Ramin Pourteymour’s work and his efforts to drive sustainable real estate practices, please visit his website or follow him on social media.Learn more about Ramin Pourteymour’s story on hermeswire.com

