Reaktr.ai Launches AI-Powered SecAi Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reaktr, the global business unit of Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), XBP Europe (“XBP”) (NASDAQ: XBP, XBPEW), and a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced the availability of SecAi on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

A pivotal component of Reaktr’s innovative AI cybersecurity suite, SecAi provides enterprises with a fully configurable generative AI validation framework that supports 120+ large language models (LLMs). Enterprises can now validate components, including training data, LLMs of choice, enterprise integrations, and responsible interactions, helping align with OWASP, the latest CVEs, MITRE Framework, and local government regulations.

"We're excited to collaborate with Oracle to deliver our SecAi service, which will help enterprises across the globe secure GenAI implementations, making them less vulnerable to bad actors," said Vineet Chaku, President of Reaktr. “Our vision for SecAi will be significantly accelerated by leveraging OCI thanks to its security and global reach across industries.”

SecAi integrates with more than 80+ external data sources, and with 100,000+ scenarios and MLOps integrations it helps ensure coverage and proactive threat detection. The solution underscores Reaktr's dedication to harnessing AI and cloud solutions to deliver global enterprises secure, scalable, and reliable services.

"OCI provides a robust and reliable infrastructure that surpasses industry standards, helping ensure the utmost protection for our cybersecurity solutions,” said Sripathy Balaji, SVP of product and solutions, Reaktr. “With OCI's state-of-the-art GPU ecosystems, Reaktr can help secure the end customer's GenAI ecosystem. Sitting at the center of enterprise data on OCI, Reaktr can leverage pre-integrated data sources as well as cloud-hosted LLM/ ML-based solutions for enterprises. This will bring SecAi out of the box on OCI for one of the largest data-centric enterprise ecosystems.”

“Reaktr understands the complexities of security challenges facing companies today,” said David Hicks, group vice president, ISV business and marketing development, Oracle. “Leveraging OCI, SecAi can benefit customers and enterprises worldwide, helping ensure heightened protection and peace of mind in today's ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.”

For more information about Reaktr's collaboration with Oracle and its suite of AI-powered solutions, visit Reaktr.ai .

About Reaktr.ai (pronounced reactor.ai)

Reaktr's mission is to revolutionize the technology services sector through the power of AI, delivering superior outcomes at optimal costs. Operating across 50 countries, we empower enterprises to embrace innovation, collaboration, and resilience. At Reaktr.ai, we focus on four key areas to redefine the technology landscape:

Multi-cloud services to enterprises underpinned by our CloudX.ai platform Focus on hybrid management AI-driven Insights & Finops platform

platform Infrastructure services build our InfraX.ai platform Network Management Cloud and Hybrid Management

platform Managed SOC/Cybersecurity Services Compliance management Integrated SOC services across enterprise infra and Apps

Data Modernization & AI consulting Making enterprises’ data ready for AI adoption Transforming business workflows underpinned with AI



About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 15,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

To automatically receive Exela financial news by email, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/ , and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe is a pan-European integrator of bills, payments and related solutions and services seeking to enable digital transformation of its more than 2,000 clients. The company’s name – ‘XBP’ stands for ‘exchange for bills and payments’ and reflects the company’s strategy to connect buyers and suppliers, across industries, including banking, healthcare, insurance, utilities and the public sector, to optimize clients’ bills and payments and related digitization processes. The company provides business process management solutions with proprietary software suites and deep domain expertise, serving as a technology and services partner for its clients. Its cloud-based structure enables it to deploy its solutions across the European market, along with the Middle East and Africa. The physical footprint of XBP Europe spans 15 countries and 32 locations and a team of approximately 1,500 individuals. XBP Europe believes its business ultimately advances digital transformation, improves market wide liquidity by expediting payments, and encourages sustainable business practices.

For more information, please visit: http://www.xbpeurope.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela and XBP Europe, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela and XBP Europe management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela and XBP Europe anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s and XBP Europe’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

