Visit Calistoga’s Winter in the Wineries Passport Celebrates 15 Years

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Calistoga’s much anticipated annual “Winter in the Wineries” Passport celebrates 15 years this December, giving wine lovers over two months of one-time complimentary wine tastings at nineteen local wineries for just $80. From December 7, 2024, to February 9, 2025, visitors and locals alike can sip their way through a carefully crafted selection of the best wineries across Calistoga, Upper Napa Valley, and beyond. The passport allows for self-paced exploration of this world-class wine region without the crowds that come with visiting during peak season. Collectible hard copy passport booklets and digital passports went on sale on October 26 and may be purchased online at VisitCalistoga.com and at the Calistoga Welcome Center at 1457 Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga.

With nineteen diverse participating wineries spread across the 12,000-acre Calistoga AVA (American Viticultural Area) and beyond, there’s something sure to please everyone. The Winter in the Wineries Passport offers an unmatched experience, giving guests 10 weeks to choose their own adventure and explore Calistoga’s unique wine region while also enjoying spas, geothermal pools, scenic hiking and biking trails, local shops, world-renowned restaurants, and quaint historic downtown area.

"For anyone looking for a truly immersive Napa Valley experience, Calistoga's Winter in the Wineries Passport is a fantastic opportunity," said Eric Reichert, President & CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. "The passport offers access to some of our region’s most celebrated wineries and tasting rooms at a fraction of the usual cost. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the warmth and charm of Calistoga."

Each $80 passport provides over $800 worth of tastings alone. The passport also offers access to exclusive special experiences and discounts at hotels and inns (up to 30% off), dining, retail shops, and spas (including two-for-one treatments, such as Calistoga’s famous mud baths).

Whether a local looking to explore new wineries or a visitor planning an immersive weekday or weekend getaway, the Winter in the Wineries Passport offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy Calistoga wine country’s premier wineries, hidden gems, warm hospitality, and offseason charm. The digital passport is also a great way to gift an unforgettable wine experience to wine-loving friends and family for the holidays.

Participating Wineries:

Benessere Vineyards

Bennett Lane Winery

Charles Krug Winery

Chateau Montelena

Elusa Winery

Fults Family Winery

Kaiser Family Winery

Laura Michael Winery

Museion

Picayune Cellars & Mercantile

Pope Valley Winery

Raymond Vineyards

Six Sigma Winery

Sterling Vineyards

Tamber Bey

Tank Garage Winery

Tedeschi Family Winery

Wild Diamond Vineyards

Vault Wine + Artifacts

Advance reservations are required with most participating wineries. Passport holders are urged to plan ahead to reserve their spots by calling wineries directly to secure reservations.

About Calistoga

The small town of Calistoga California is known for its relaxed atmosphere, natural geothermal waters, popular spas, wide variety of wineries, and diverse dining options from casual bistros to a Michelin-starred restaurant. Outdoor enthusiasts will find an abundance of hiking adventures and biking trails for all levels. A mere 30-minute drive from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, Calistoga is located at the top of the Napa Valley, has a population of about 5,000 and is just over 2.5 square miles. Information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas, and events in Calistoga, may be found online at VisitCalistoga.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @VisitCalistoga. The Calistoga Welcome Center is located at 1457 Lincoln Avenue (next to the Mount View Hotel). The Welcome Center may also be reached by phone at (707) 942-6333/Toll free (866) 306-5588 and email at info@visitcalistoga.com.

