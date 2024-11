TravelingWiki Presents at Philly Friendship Circle 2024 Walk; Resources Called 'Unbelievably Genius Idea' by CoPresenter

TravelingWiki with Shane Janick, Exec. Dir. Arc of Philadelphia As Part of Engagement with 100+ Media Outlets, TravelingWiki is Interviewed at Walk

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After broadcasting on Civic Media radio across approximately 17 Midwest US radio stations; SiriusXM Radio; and via Insight on Business Podcast, the Midwest US’ only weekday business news podcast, TravelingWiki’s CEO appeared once again on media, this time in Pennsylvania, and presented at The Friendship Circle of Philadelphia’s 2024 Fall Walk to Support Special Needs (where the interview was taped). A recent podcast appearance caused Insight on Business Podcast host, Michael Libbie, to comment, “the amazing Jonathan Sutter from TravelingWiki….what an amazing piece of work he is doing.” During the recent Friendship Circle Walk in Philadelphia, a fellow presenter highlighted TravelingWiki’s “unbelievably genius idea” as to augmenting access to Special Needs Travel Resources.

The recent media and non profit engagement follows up on extensive work in the Midwest US, Eastern US and beyond. As part of extensive work to deliver Special Needs resources in the 50 US States, TravelingWiki Foundation was recently provided the opportunity to present at the Autism Society of Iowa’s Fall Conference in West Des Moines, Iowa. These efforts surround recent engagement with 40 US Senators and 50 members of the House of Representatives. This past week, TravelingWiki engaged Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5), the senior most Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8). The announcement follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation’s assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve across society stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki Foundation values community partnerships such as those with The Friendship Circle of Philadelphia. We also greatly value the feedback of those that are serving so many."

More information about the media and non profit engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

