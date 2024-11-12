inHarmony Interactive Announces Largest Price Reduction in Company History

inHarmony Passes Savings to Customers Amid Growing Demand for wellness technology

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- inHarmony Interactive , a leading innovator in wellness technology, has announced the largest price reduction in its history, offering savings of 12% to 27% on select relaxation furniture. This price adjustment, driven by an increase in production volume and an decrease in cost of goods sold, is aimed at making wellness and relaxation more accessible to everyone, especially at a time when prices across industries are on the rise.inHarmony Interactive, dedicated to helping individuals find greater relaxation and well-being, now brings even more value to customers with these reduced prices on its flagship products. The Sound Lounge 2, Massage Table, and Practitioner 2 are now available with substantial price reductions, offering discounts of 12%, 23%, and 27% respectively. The new pricing will remain as long as volume levels are sustained, allowing inHarmony to continue supporting wellness at a lower cost.- inHarmony Sound Lounge 2: $4,995- inHarmony Massage Table: $3,295- inHarmony Practitioner 2: $2,495This coincides with inHarmony Interactive’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion. Customers who purchase either the Sound Lounge 2, Massage Table, or Practitioner 2 will receive a complimentary pair of inHarmony Headphones, to make the experience more immersive. This promotion is automatically applied at checkout and ends at midnight on Cyber Monday.Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive, added, “We’re thrilled to bring these unprecedented savings to our customers, especially as the need for relaxation and stress relief continues to grow. At inHarmony, we’ve always believed in making high-quality, accessible wellness solutions, and this move allows more people to experience the benefits of our technology. If you have been following inHarmony on social media you will always hear me commenting that our prices are simply a product of the cost associated with bringing our products to market and sustaining our business. I am honored to be able to lower our prices in this economic landscape.”“We’ve always put our customers first, and this historic price reduction is a reflection of that commitment,” said Dominic Carnevale, Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive. “By lowering our costs and increasing our volume, we’re excited to pass these savings directly to our community. We believe wellness should be affordable, and this price reduction aligns with our core mission.”As a trusted leader in the wellness technology space, inHarmony Interactive combines innovation, accessibility, and a customer-first philosophy to bring relaxation to more people. With these new price adjustments and seasonal promotions, inHarmony Interactive encourages both new and returning customers to discover its advanced relaxation products at more accessible price points.About inHarmony Interactive:inHarmony Interactive is a leading provider of wellness solutions, specializing in Vibroacoustic Therapy to enhance mental, physical, and emotional well-being through innovative sound and vibration technology. Dedicated to making mindfulness accessible, inHarmony empowers individuals to lead more balanced, mindful lives. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Say hello to a relaxed being. Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com

