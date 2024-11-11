Global Summit 'Mediterranean Diet Feeds the Future' Celebrating 14 Years of the Mediterranean Diet as a UNESCO Heritage

Global Summit "Mediterranean Diet Feeds the Future" 2024

Global Summit “Mediterranean Diet Feeds the Future" UNESCO Heritage: A Legacy of Health, Sustainability, and Cultural Vitality

For 14 years, Pollica has been a beacon of dedication, preserving and passing down the Mediterranean heritage with unwavering passion. Their work inspires a future rooted in sustainability and culture” — Sara Roversi, President - Future Food Institute; Paideia Campus.

POLLICA, SALERNO, ITALY, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the Mediterranean Diet's designation as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, a significant event spanning Italy and the U.S. will unfold. From November 14 to 17, the Italian towns of Portici (NA) and Pollica (SA)—Pollica being an emblematic Italian community where Ancel Keys developed his research on the Mediterranean diet—will host discussions centred on the diet’s role as a model of sustainable development. This dialogue will expand to a global stage at the United Nations in New York on November 21-22, showcasing the Mediterranean Diet’s potential for global positive environmental and health impacts at the United Nations.

Highlight on the Summit and Organizing Partners

The "Mediterranean Diet Feeds the Future" Summit is a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together experts, policymakers, and community leaders. Hosted by the Comune di Pollica - Centro Studi Dieta Mediterranea "Angelo Vassallo" , with its vibrant ties to the Mediterranean diet's origins, this summit underscores the commitment of partners like the Future Food Institute, University of Naples’ Department of Agriculture in Portici, the UNESCO Chair at Unitelma Sapienza, and MedEatResearch at Suor Orsola Benincasa University. Supported by the Campania Region and the Italian National Commission for UNESCO, this event amplifies the Mediterranean diet’s significance beyond a dietary model to one of cultural and environmental sustainability.

Themes and Objectives of the Summit

With a deep focus on scientific progress and community-based case studies, the summit explores the Mediterranean diet’s contributions to global well-being. Six primary areas guide the discussions:

- Public Policy and the Mediterranean Diet – examining sustainable agricultural policies.

- Biodiversity and Sustainable Agriculture – discussing preservation and responsible food production.

- Health Impact – evaluating the diet’s role in promoting physical well-being.

- Social Cohesion and Mental Health – considering the role of shared meals and community.

- Cultural Heritage Preservation – focusing on cultural transmission of Mediterranean diet values.

- Economic Development – spotlighting tourism and local gastronomy's role in sustainable economies.

The summit will explore the Mediterranean diet as a foundation for holistic health and sustainability, integrating these values with modern development goals through panels, interactive discussions, and cultural events.

Legacy of Pollica in the Mediterranean Diet

Pollica, in the Cilento (Salerno), Italy, is central to the Mediterranean diet’s heritage and preservation efforts. As the site of Ancel Keys' foundational research, Pollica has long embodied the Mediterranean lifestyle. The town hosts the "Living Museum of the Mediterranean Diet" at Palazzo Vinciprova in Pioppi, a centre dedicated to educating and celebrating this heritage through interactive exhibits, local community involvement, and annual events like the Mediterranean Diet Festival.

The Way Forward: Global Presentation at the United Nations

The dialogue on the impact of the Mediterranean diet will culminate in New York, where summit outcomes will be presented to global leaders. Hosted at the UN headquarters, this extension of the summit aims to inform international food and environmental policy discussions and foster a collaborative model for sustainable practices across cultures and communities.

"Future Food Institute is proud to support Mayor Pisani’s mission and the tireless dedication of the Municipality of Pollica in safeguarding and passing down the heritage of the Mediterranean Diet for future generations," says Sara Roversi, President of Future Food Institute. "In 2010, just three months after Angelo Vassallo’s passing, his efforts helped secure UNESCO recognition of the Mediterranean Diet as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are committed to honouring this legacy through the Global Summit’ Mediterranean Diet Feeds the Future', an international event for cultural exploration that, from the heart of our community, extends the Mediterranean’s message to the world—celebrating its values, resilience, and vision for a more sustainable future."

The summit and its global outreach mark a renewed commitment to preserving and enhancing the Mediterranean diet as a model for health, environmental care, and cultural identity, fostering a path toward sustainable futures worldwide​​​​​​​.

