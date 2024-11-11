Sam Rudman Named to Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under List and Recognized as a “Litigation Star”

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel N. Rudman has been named to Benchmark Litigation’s 2024 40 & Under – Northeast list and recognized as a “Litigation Star.”

Sam, a Partner and co-chair of Choate’s Business & Financial Litigation Group, is a first-chair trial lawyer who represents a wide range of clients in connection with their most challenging matters. In recent years, Sam has tried or arbitrated cases arising in a variety of different contexts, including cases concerning alleged breaches of contract and fraud, high-stakes insurance and reinsurance disputes, and various other complex commercial matters. In addition to his recent trial experience, Sam also routinely represents clients in cases arising under the antitrust laws, in class actions, and in regulatory matters.

“I congratulate Sam on receiving this well-deserved recognition, as he has a proven track record for providing Choate’s clients with excellent representation both in and out of court,” noted Michael Gass, co-chair of the Business & Financial Litigation Group.

Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under list identifies the best and brightest litigators across the U.S. The vetting process for 40 & Under nominees and Litigation Stars is conducted through the examination of recent casework, extensive interviews with litigators and their clients, and the professional opinion of peers within their jurisdiction or practice area.

About Choate

Choate is intentionally different from the other leading firms with which we compete, and we believe those differences benefit our clients and the top of the market talent which thrives here. We focus on a core group of areas where we represent clients across the United States and internationally on some of their most important matters and transactions. In addition to private equity/M&A, Choate’s areas of focus include finance & restructuring, high-stakes complex business litigation (including IP litigation, government enforcement and compliance, and insurance/reinsurance), life sciences and intellectual property, and wealth management. Choate’s partners and practice areas consistently receive recognition in Chambers USA, Legal 500, Best Lawyers, and Benchmark Litigation, among many others. For more information, please visit choate.com.

Contact Information:

Sonia Mangino

Managing Director of Marketing & Business Development

smangino@choate.com | (617) 248-4701

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ea0ceed-6728-451e-aade-1aeaac0d61b9

Samuel N. Rudman, Partner Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under, Northeast 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.