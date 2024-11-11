MMP Capital Closes $20.0 Million Investment-Grade Corporate Note Financing

MMP Capital, an independent equipment leasing company, closed a $20 million investment-grade corporate note issuance. The BBB-rated transaction will fund new originations in medical aesthetics, dental, and clinical healthcare equipment. CEO John-Paul Smolenski highlighted this as a major milestone for the company's growth.





FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMP Capital, LLC (MMP), an independent equipment leasing company, announced the recent closing of a $20.0 million investment-grade corporate note issuance. Proceeds from the BBB-rated transaction will support continued growth, primarily by funding new originations.

MMP predominately originates equipment-backed loans in the medical aesthetics, dental, and clinical healthcare space. The company’s specialized industry focus, strong borrower profile, and team of seasoned operators has put the company on pace to become a leading independent equipment finance lender.

“Our inaugural corporate note raise is a major milestone in the growth of our company,” stated John-Paul Smolenski, Founder and CEO of MMP. “Our continued success is a testament to the work of our team and our reputation as a leading independent equipment leasing company.”

Mr. Smolenski continued, “This capital will be instrumental in growing MMP’s portfolio, which has been rapidly expanding. Having this flexible capital is an essential part of our financial planning going forward, and will enhance MMP’s continued expansion.”

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company’s Exclusive Financial Advisor and Sole Placement Agent in connection with the transaction.

About MMP Capital

MMP Capital was founded in 2013 with a mission to be the gold standard in healthcare equipment finance in the U.S. Led by a management team with vast experience in sales, credit, and operations from several banks, leasing companies, and funding institutions, MMP Capital is uniquely equipped as a hybrid lender to lend directly or utilize a vast syndication outlet. Our financing options for equipment financing, leasing, and unsecured capital offer U.S. businesses the opportunity to invest in their future, update outdated technology, or offer new services to customers.

MMP Capital Closes $20.0 Million Investment-Grade Corporate Note Financing

