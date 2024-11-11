TownSq Partners with Thumbtack to Simplify Home Services for HOA Communities

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq, a leading technology platform providing comprehensive solutions for HOA communities, has announced a new partnership with Thumbtack, the technology company helping millions of people confidently care for their homes. Homeowners in TownSq communities will now be able to find and hire local service professionals directly within the TownSq app, making maintenance and improvement projects easier and more accessible than ever.

“We are thrilled to partner with Thumbtack to bring added convenience to the homeowners and communities we serve,” said Katie Foell, President of TownSq. “This integration will enable residents to seamlessly access a network of trusted professionals for projects both large and small – whether it’s fixing a leaky faucet or undertaking a complete renovation – without leaving the TownSq platform.”

This new collaboration between TownSq and Thumbtack opens access to Thumbtack’s robust community of 300,000 local service businesses spanning nearly 500 categories, including plumbing, electrical, home cleaning, landscaping, and more. In the last year alone, Thumbtack has helped millions of customers nationwide find the right professionals for their home projects.

Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major home improvements. Through their platform, homeowners get personalized guidance on what projects to do and when to do them, as well as who to hire to get the job done.

Homeowners in TownSq communities can now search for service providers using the Thumbtack Services search bar embedded within popular TownSq features like Offers, Architectural Review, and the Pet Registry. The integration also supports TownSq’s Omni Search feature, where users can enter specific home maintenance needs and instantly view qualified professionals in their area. Thumbtack’s built-in tools also allow users to compare reviews, check licenses, and view real project photos—all within the same platform.

“Through our integration with TownSq, we’re bringing the convenience of Thumbtack to more than 3 million homes across the U.S.,” said Michael Kim, Vice President of Business Development & Commercial Programs at Thumbtack. “By offering streamlined access to our extensive community of skilled professionals, we’re helping people confidently take care of their home’s needs. This will allow them to stay up to date with HOA requirements by making it easier to complete everything from timely repairs to routine maintenance and improvements.”

To learn more about this partnership, visit www.townsq.io.

About TownSq

TownSq is a leading digital platform that transforms the community living experience by connecting neighbors, HOA boards, management teams, and vendors. With a mission to streamline operations and enhance communication, TownSq offers the most comprehensive suite of community management tools in the industry, designed to improve property values and the quality of life for millions of residents nationwide. For more information, visit www.townsq.io

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 11 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.

