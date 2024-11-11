SupplyCore Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

The award recognizes an organization’s dedication to providing career opportunities for veterans and military employees

Rockford, IL, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore announced today that it has earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Bronze designation, including awards for Military Friendly Company, Military Friendly Spouse Employer, Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program, and Military Friendly Brand. These honors attest to SupplyCore’s commitment to fostering an environment of support, collaboration, and opportunity for veterans and their families.

"We’re honored to be recognized again as a Military Friendly® Employer,” said Andre Balka, SupplyCore Chief of Staff and VP – Organizational Development. “We value the distinctive strengths and perspectives veterans bring to our team, and their firsthand experience and commitment to supporting military missions make us a stronger company. By hiring veterans, we don't just honor their service – we elevate our entire organization.”



The Military Friendly® Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans. As a Military Friendly® Employer, SupplyCore is recognized as one of the top companies in the country for veteran job seekers. The prestigious designation is determined by using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the Military Friendly® survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion & advancement of veterans and military employees.



“Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Military Friendly®. “We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.”

Additionally, many businesses in SupplyCore’s supply chain are veteran-owned or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs). They are integral to the company’s work as a federal defense contractor, supporting U.S. military and federal agencies by providing mission-critical equipment and supplies. SupplyCore is also dedicated to honoring our nation’s military at a national, regional, and local level through its support of a variety of community service initiatives and veterans’ organizations.

SupplyCore will be showcased as one of the 2025 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine. To learn more and view a complete list of award recipients, visit www.militaryfriendly.com. To learn more about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

About SupplyCore:





SupplyCore supports the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special operational equipment, end items, heavy equipment, and fire and emergency services equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, Special Operational Equipment (SOE) TLS, and Fire and Emergency Services Equipment (F&ESE) TLS. In addition, SupplyCore supports several General Services Administration (GSA) schedules and contracts and is a single source solution for Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales. For more information about SupplyCore and its 37-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit SupplyCore.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for the Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

