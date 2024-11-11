Bastion Agency Relocates U.S. Headquarters to Costa Mesa Fueling Ongoing Growth and Innovation

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion, an award-winning, full-service agency and research consultancy that drives transformational growth through the power of human-centered marketing, will be relocating its headquarters from Laguna Hills to Costa Mesa, California. The move comes as part of Bastion's ongoing expansion and strategic growth, further cementing its position as an industry leader in delivering high-impact solutions across various sectors.

The new office, located in the heart of Costa Mesa’s vibrant South Coast business district, offers a modern workspace designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and creativity to support Bastion’s rapidly expanding team and client base.

“As we enter a new chapter of growth with our expanding client roster, our relocation to Costa Mesa positions us to better serve our clients while providing our team with an inspiring, collaborative, and innovative environment,” said Jeff Browe, CEO of Bastion.

“We are excited to be a part of Costa Mesa’s diverse and thriving business community that aligns with our company’s vision for the future, and we are excited to be a part of this dynamic city,” Browe added.

Bastion’s move to Costa Mesa will enable the company to strengthen its capabilities in brand management, digital marketing, social media, influencer, PR, experiential and marketing research. With a commitment to elevating brands, driving business success, and serving clients through data-driven insights, Bastion’s expanded presence will also enhance its ability to attract top talent, further fueling its growth.

Bastion’s human-centered approach will be at the core of the agency’s continued efforts to attract top talent, drive innovation, and empower clients to achieve transformational growth. The move signals an exciting future where the agency will continue to craft meaningful experiences using human-insight to drive actionable results.

Bastion’s new address is:

611 Anton Blvd.

Suite 380

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

About Bastion

Bastion is a full-service agency that accelerates business growth for our clients using the power of human connection with specialty offerings: Brand Development, Digital, Social Marketing, Public Relations, Consumer Research, Experiential and Performance Media. With a reputation for delivering innovative and impactful solutions, Bastion works with a diverse range of clients to drive business success and elevate brand visibility. For more information, visit https://us.bastionagency.com/.

