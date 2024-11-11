Breeze Airways Celebrates World Kindness Day All Week Long During Fourth Annual Breeze Kindness Week

Breeze Spreads Kindness with Expanded Offers for Active and Retired Military, Network-Wide Promotions and Random Acts of Service Throughout its Network

Salt Lake City, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the industry’s first and only “NLCC,” or Nice Low-Cost , today kicked off celebrations for its fourth annual Breeze Kindness Week. The week-long celebration takes place each year in November in observance of World Kindness Day, which the company has adopted as an opportunity to perform random acts of service in honor of one of its core values of kindness. This year, the airline’s Team Members, Guests and community partners will work together to spread kindness across all 50 states.

In celebration of Breeze Kindness Week, the airline launched a promotion offering 50 percent off* all roundtrip base fares across its nationwide network. Starting Tuesday, November 12 through Wednesday, November 13 at 11:59pmPT, travelers can book a roundtrip flight at flybreeze.com, or on the Breeze app, and enter “BEKIND” at checkout for travel through February 12, 2025.

This year, the kickoff of Kindness Week coincides with Veteran’s Day. In recognition of this special day, the airline also announced it will extend its current travel offering for active military personnel – which includes two complimentary checked bags, a carry-on and priority boarding – to include a 20 percent onboard discount for snacks and beverages. In addition, Breeze announced it is extending special benefits to retired military personnel. Starting today, all Veterans with a valid military ID will enjoy priority boarding and a 20 percent onboard discount for snacks and beverages.

"We are grateful to all current and former military members for their dedication and sacrifice to protect our country and our freedoms,” Neeleman said. “We are proud to extend additional benefits to these honored Guests and hope to continue expanding these benefits in the future as a small way of thanking them for their service this Veteran’s Day and every day.”

Additional information about the program can be found HERE.

Breeze will also sponsor several other service projects throughout the week across its network, led by former Harlem Globetrotter, motivational speaker, and three-time Breeze Kindness Week Ambassador Herbert “Flight Time” Lang. From partnering with the Charleston Battery, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Jacksonville Jaguars to volunteer in their local communities, to handing out “Nice Cards” with bonus BreezePoints at community events and onboard some of its flights, Lang and Breeze are hoping to inspire people in all 50 states to embrace and share kindness in their own communities.

“I’m very excited and grateful to return as the official Breeze Kindness Week Ambassador,” Lang said. “My message to everyone I meet is to remember that ‘kindness is free.’ Breeze Kindness Week is one of my favorite ongoing opportunities to put those words into practice.”

Anyone that wishes to participate in Breeze Kindness Week can tag @BreezeAirways on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok using hashtag #TagYoureNice to share their experiences and “tag” someone in their network to do the same.

For more information on how Breeze is spreading kindness this week, follow @BreezeAirways on social media.

*50% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for round-trip flights with promo code GONOW. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app from November 12, 2024, through November 13, 2024 (11:59 pm PT), for travel from November 20, 2024, through February 12, 2025. Promotion excludes travel from November 22, 2024, through November 27, 2024; from November 29, 2024, through December 2, 2024; from December 20, 2024, through December 24, 2024; and from December 26, 2024, through January 5, 2025. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. The discount will apply only to flights on qualifying travel dates. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. It cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Offer not valid on group bookings. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.’ best domestic airlines for the last three years by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World's Best Awards and was awarded “Best Seat Comfort in North America” in June 2024 by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Breeze offers a mix of more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 66 cities in 30 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.

Breeze Airways Corporate Communications corporatecommunications@flybreeze.com (801) 436-3984

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.