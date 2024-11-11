First Watch Inspires Acts of Kindness with ‘Sweet’ Gesture on World Kindness Day

Restaurant giving away 15,000 Cinnamon Rolls for customers to pay forward on November 13

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A little kindness goes a long way, and First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (together with its subsidiaries “First Watch” or the “Company”) – the leading daytime dining concept specializing in breakfast, brunch and lunch – is spreading the joy this year for World Kindness Day. On Wednesday, November 13, First Watch is giving away more than 15,000 cinnamon rolls for customers to “pay forward” as a random act of kindness in their communities. The first 50 dine-in guests at each participating location will receive a free Stay Golden Cinnamon Roll* packaged to-go when they use the word “kindness.”

“World Kindness Day is a reminder of the impact even the smallest gestures can have,” said Matt Eisenacher, Chief Brand Officer. “From holding the door open … to welcoming tables with a warm pot of coffee, our employees take pride in making our customers smile. Our core value is to ‘Be Kind,’ and we hope this day will inspire thousands of acts of kindness nationwide.”

The cinnamon roll, which appears on First Watch’s seasonal Holiday menu for a limited time, is freshly baked, glazed with lemon cream cheese icing and topped with gold sprinkles. Inspired by “The Golden Rule” – treat others as you would want to be treated – First Watch is encouraging customers to perform acts of kindness by sharing the free Stay Golden Cinnamon Roll with anyone in need of a smile.

*One Stay Golden Cinnamon Roll per table, with an in-restaurant purchase, while supplies last at participating restaurants only. For more information, including participating restaurants, visit www.firstwatch.com/kindness-day.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year and includes elevated executions of classic favorites alongside specialties such as its Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation fresh juice and signature Million Dollar Bacon. After first appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, First Watch was named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet. First Watch operates more than 540 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Media Contact:

pr@firstwatch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/616cf782-b919-4479-8e06-4f3973756209

Stay Golden Cinnamon Roll at First Watch First Watch is inspiring acts of kindness on World Kindness Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.