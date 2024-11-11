Verizon, ForgiveCo launch $3M Veteran Debt Relief Program to alleviate hardships for veterans this holiday season

Initiative provides financial relief for veterans across Michigan, Missouri, and Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and ForgiveCo are proud to announce a transformative partnership to eliminate $3 million in consumer debt for veterans across Michigan, Missouri, and Wisconsin. For veterans in greater Detroit, St. Louis, and Milwaukee, Verizon and ForgiveCo will clear $1 million in debt in each metropolitan market, providing financial relief to Veterans and their families.

Running from Thanksgiving through Christmas, the program will erase $250,000 in veteran debt each week, per market, for four weeks. This goodwill effort is strengthened by the support of Verizon’s partnerships with its major professional sports franchises. The Milwaukee Bucks (NBA) and the St. Louis Blues (NHL) have committed to raise awareness and amplify the impact of this powerful campaign.

"At Verizon, our commitment to veterans transcends words; it is rooted in meaningful action and unwavering support," said Andy Brady, Verizon Great Lakes Market President. "We are incredibly proud to collaborate with ForgiveCo, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the St. Louis Blues, as we join forces to alleviate the financial burdens faced by our nation’s veterans. It is not only our responsibility but also our privilege to honor the extraordinary sacrifices made by those who have served. Together, we are dedicated to creating a brighter future for our heroes and ensuring they receive the support they truly deserve." With more than 8,000 veteran employees, Verizon has been nationally recognized as a Military Friendly company for six years in a row.

ForgiveCo's Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Antico, added, “This partnership speaks to the spirit of giving back to those who have sacrificed so much. By partnering with Verizon and these incredible teams, we’re not only alleviating financial stress for veterans and their families but also reminding them that their service is valued and remembered.”

Verizon is also providing a special offer to all veterans and military members across these regions, allowing them to save on mobile or home internet plans. By activating a new smartphone line on select plans, veterans and military members can receive a $50 bill credit. To check discount eligibility and to get started, visit verizon.com/military or visit a local participating Verizon store for details.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

ForgiveCo is a Public Benefit Corporation that provides business advisory services to corporations, non-profits, and brands for the acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, and advisory services in the fields of branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – Transforming debt into goodwill. ™ To learn more about ForgiveCo, please visit forgiveco.com and follow ForgiveCo on all major social media channels.



Media contact:

Andy Choi

(312) 502-2002

andy.choi@verizon.com

Jeff Kew

(234) 350-7883

jeff.kew@verizon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.