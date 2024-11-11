ADIFF 2024 LINE UP ANNOUNCED

NY Premiere: Kidnapping Inc. Opening Night Film: Death of a Whistleblower Closing Night Film: Selling a Colonial War

ADIFF NY 2024 showcases 65 films from 32 countries with icons like Denzel & Makeba, Raoul Peck and more. Catch US & NY premieres Nov 29–Dec 15 in the city!

With an eclectic selection of 65 films from 32 countries—half of which are US and NY premieres—ADIFF NY 2024 is set to captivate audiences across the tri-state area and beyond” — ADIFF NEW YORK

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 32nd Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival in New York ( ADIFF NY 2024 ) presents an impressive lineup, featuring icons such as Miriam Makeba, Denzel Washington, Raoul Peck, Sergio Giral, Ian Gabriel, Lázaro Ramos, Rolf de Heer, Maryse Condé, Billy Woodberry, and many more. With an eclectic selection of 65 films from 32 countries—half of which are US and NY premieres—ADIFF NY 2024 is set to captivate audiences across the tri-state area and beyond. Screenings will take place at Teachers College, The Forum at Columbia University, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, and Cinema Village from November 29 to December 15, 2024.One of the festival highlights is Ian Gabriel’s "Death of a Whistleblower", a film that explores a web of conspiracy and corruption in South Africa . Mr. Gabriel’s work is among the significant films in the 30 Years of the New South Africa program, which presents a panorama of pivotal moments in South African cinema. Other highlights of the program include Ernest Cole: Lost and Found by Raoul Peck, Sierra’s Gold (awarded Best South African Film at Durban 2024), Quantum, starring Bohang Moeko (recognized for his performances in South African TV dramas such as Ring of Lies and Is'thunzi), Legacy - The Decolonized History of South Africa, Joe Bullet (a South African classic), and Banned."Power Alley/Levante" by Lillah Halla from Brazil is the centerpiece of ADIFF-NY 2024. The story of Sofia opens the door to the lives of a group of young women members of a volleyball team in São Paulo. Sofia has an opportunity to advance her career in Chile, but an unexpected event disrupts her dreams. The narrative then takes the viewer deeper into contemporary Brazilian society and its pressing issues. 2023 FIPRESCI Prize Winner at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was featured in the Un Certain Regard section.Nastasya Generalova is the daughter of an African-American father and a Russian mother. In "Breaking Boundaries", we follow Nastasya as she pursues her goal of becoming a member of the USA artistic gymnastics team. She faces financial obstacles, racial discrimination, and the inherent difficulties of this incredibly demanding sport with courage and determination. This is a story of resilience, perseverance, and determination.The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos is another highlight of ADIFF NY 2024. Fresh from TIFF 2024, this film is based on a true story. Set in Lagos, this is not Nollywood; the acting, the story, and the work of the Agbajowo Collective give this film, seven years in the making, the type of powerful narrative that has marked African cinema.The Closing Night film is a case study in colonialism and media. Colonialism is central to the narrative pertaining to Africa and the African diaspora. "Selling A Colonial War" is a detailed analysis of how colonial forces build structures of manipulation and deceit to justify the stealing and control of territories and people. It is a revealing film about the Netherlands’ colonial past. 2023 Winner of the IDFA ReFrame Award for Creative Use of Archive.NEW YORK AND US PREMIERES"Father and Soldier": Omar Sy - best known for his role in Lupin on Netflix - plays the role of a father who follows his son, recruited by the French Army, into the battlefields of Europe during World War I in order to protect him and bring him back home to Senegal. Official Selection, Un Certain Regard, Cannes 2023."Amal": Amal, played masterfully by Lubna Azabal (The Blue Caftan), is a teacher in Brussels who is committed to giving her students a broader understanding of life and humanity. Her commitment, however, has a tragic ending."Disko Africa: A Malagasy Story": Kwame struggles to make a living in a clandestine mine. He is suddenly forced to return due to an unexpected tragedy. Winner Special Mention at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival."Kidnapping Inc.": Doc and Zoe are two hapless kidnappers tasked with what appears to be a simple abduction for hire, only to find out that it’s anything but, and they end up in the middle of a political conspiracy. Director Bruno Mourral combines a great sense of humor with a clear understanding of the tragic reality of his country to give us an accurate portrayal of a chaotic environment. Official Selection Sundance 2024.Ain’t No Back to a Merry Go Round: A page from the Civil Rights Movement in Maryland, this is the story of a multiracial organized movement that led to the desegregation of Glen Echo Amusement Park in Maryland."Mother Suriname": Through the eyes of a Surinamese woman, we witness the Dutch Colonial Empire’s brutality and inhumanity. The film combines stunning cinematography with evocative storytelling to highlight the cultural heritage and resilience of the Surinamese people.The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi: With his life in jeopardy and jail almost a certainty, one question remains, how could a farm boy bring down the global financial system and how far is the international world order willing to go to silence his story?PROGRAMSHistorically, ADIFF curates programs around different themes that place a high level of reflection at the forefront, using films as a backdrop. This year's programs include:• School Program: Highlights of the program: The Great Debaters and The Wall Street Boy.• Senior Program: Music Pictures: New Orleans.• Parisian Tales: Highlight of the program: Screening of The Parisienne Uncovered followed by a conversation with filmmaker and activist Rokhaya Diallo.• An Evening With Billy Woodberry: Billy Woodberry, one of the key figures of the LA Rebellion, will travel from Lisbon to screen and discuss two of his films, Bless Their Little Hearts and Mario, his latest film on the life of the African leader Mario de Andrade.• Caribbean Leaders: Spotlight on Errol Barrow (Barbados), Frantz Fanon (Martinique), Walter Rodney (British Guiana) and conversation with Arlen Harris, director of Walter Rodney, What They Don’t Want You to Know.• Festival Roundtables:- "History and Legacy of Racial Relations in Latin America" will focus on the historical factors that continue to shape discourse and attitudes toward Latino people of African descent.- "South Africa: 1994 2024, A Conversation" will take a deeper look at the current state of affairs in South Africa, 30 years after the end of apartheid.• ADIFF Mini Virtual Festival: Twelve ADIFF films available virtually, most of them worldwide.For more information about the 32nd Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival, please e-mail pr@nyadiff.org. Festival website: www.nyadiff.org , Facebook and twitter is @nyadiff, Instagram: ny_adiffThe African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.The 32nd Annual New York African Diaspora International Film Festival is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Films, New York State Council on the Arts, The Harlem Community Development Corporation, The New York City Council in the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, The Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation administered by LMCC, The Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs and The George Clement Bond Center for African Education at Teachers College, Columbia University, The International Organization of La Francophonie New York, The Netherlands consulate-general in New York, Villa Albertine and the French Embassy in the United States. Funded in part by a grant from the New York City Tourism Foundation. WNYC is a media partner of the African Diaspora International Film Festival.ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALEstablished in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a Harlem based minority-led not-for profit international film festival that presents, interprets and educates about films that explore the human experience of people of color all over the world in order to inspire imaginations, disrupt stereotypes and help transform attitudes that perpetuate injustice.The mission of The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is to expand the traditional views and perceptions of what the Black experience is by showcasing award-winning socially relevant documentary and fiction films about people of color, from Peru to Zimbabwe, from the USA to Belgium and from New Zealand to JamaicaCommenting on the line up of ADIFF Chicago 2019, film critic Kathleen Sachs of the Chicago Readers wrote: “The films in the 17th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival – Chicago do what much media and even the public school system fail to do: educate. Through robust programming that gives meaning to the word "diverse," the selections in this year's festival illuminate the experiences of those living in the African diaspora around the world. The New York-based husband-and-wife programmers, Reinaldo Barroso-Spech and Diarah N'Daw-Spech, have chosen more than a dozen films that, through a variety of modes and genres, further dimensionalize already complex issues specific to those living in these communities. Naturally, documentary lends itself to this mission, though several narrative features and a short fiction add to the plenitude of information.”

ADIFF NEW YORK Promo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.