Japan gives CHF 105,000 to help developing economies enhance trade know-how

The Global Trust Fund finances around 280 activities a year, mostly tailor-made training courses delivered at the regional and national level, covering various areas such as trade facilitation, agriculture, development and services. Close to 2,800 activities have been organised under this fund over the past 20 years or so.

Japan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, Atsuyuki Oike, said: "This contribution of Japan renews its standing commitment to inclusive and sustainable global trade. Our support for the WTO Global Trust Fund focuses on enhancing capacities of the developing and LDC members to better benefit from their participation in the multilateral trading system. Through this contribution, we aim to foster inclusive growth and resilience by empowering these members to effectively implement WTO Agreements and fully engage in global trade. Japan’s support reflects our deep commitment to creating pathways for economic inclusion—whether through technical cooperation, capacity building, or direct support for entrepreneurial initiatives, especially among women."

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "Trade is a key enabler for sustainable development. I thank Japan for its generous and continuous contribution to the WTO Global Trust Fund, which will help government officials from developing members and LDC members gain the trade know-how needed to help them leverage the full potential of world trade and build a better future for their people."

Overall, Japan has donated just over EUR 13.6 million (approximately CHF 12.8 million) to the various WTO Trust Funds in over 20 years.