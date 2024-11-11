Ilham Aliyev met with President of Slovakia

AZERBAIJAN, November 11 - On November 11, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic.

President Peter Pellegrini hailed Azerbaijan's development, particularly the progress in Baku.

The meeting highlighted the growing economic and trade relations between the two countries, including discussions on the creation of joint industrial enterprises, cooperation in the IT sector, and the involvement of Slovak companies in reconstruction projects in Karabakh. The intensification of reciprocal visits between delegations of both countries was also emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed pleasure in noting that a Slovak-led reconstruction project is underway in Karabakh.

It was also announced that, starting next year, the Slovak Embassy will take on the role of NATO coordinator in Azerbaijan.

President Peter Pellegrini invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Slovakia, and the invitation was warmly accepted.