Ilham Aliyev met with President of Belarus

AZERBAIJAN, November 11 - On November 11, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.

The head of state expressed gratitude to his Belarus counterpart for accepting the invitation to attend COP29. He emphasized that, despite the limited time for preparation, the COP29 had been perfectly organized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko shared his admiration for Baku, commenting on how the city’s beauty had once again left a deep impression on him.

The two leaders emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations across various sectors, along with effective cooperation within international organizations. They noted that the total trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus had increased by 41%.

The involvement of Belarusian companies in the reconstruction and restoration projects in the liberated territories, including the construction of modular homes, was highlighted with appreciation.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Aleksandr Lukashenko once again for the tractors donated by Belarus to Shusha.

The Belarus leader also recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in May, expressing his satisfaction with the trip.

The leaders discussed ongoing work to launch the joint production of elevators for residential buildings, the establishment of an agro-town in the Aghdam district, and cooperation in agriculture, machinery, and industry. They also touched on training agricultural specialists and facilitating expert exchanges.