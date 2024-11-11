PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 9, 2024 Bong Go delivers aid to recovering fire victims in Iloilo City; advocates for comprehensive support towards rebuilding efforts On Friday, November 8, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his support to families affected by recent fire incidents in several barangays in Iloilo City, reaffirming his commitment to assist those in crisis and provide continued support for disaster-stricken communities towards building back better. In a message, Go shared, "Alam kong mahirap ang mawalan ng tahanan, pero ang mahalaga ay buhay tayo at sama-sama tayong babangon. Ang bahay po, maaayos natin yan, pero a lost life is a lost life forever. Ang importante, ligtas ang bawat isa at handa kaming tumulong sa abot ng aming makakaya." Go then extended his gratitude to local officials, including Congresswoman Julienne "Jam-Jam" Baronda, Mayor Jerry Treñas, and Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, among others, for their cooperation and shared commitment to public service. "Ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos. Patuloy kong gagampanan ang aking tungkulin para sa inyo at sa bawat Pilipino," Go emphasized, underscoring his unwavering dedication to serving the Filipino people. Held at the Barangay Rizal Pala-Pala II Covered Gym, 96 affected residents received essential supplies from Go's team, including grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select beneficiaries were also given shoes and mobile phones. The National Housing Authority also extended rebuilding assistance through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) that Go earlier advocated for and continues to support to enable affected families to rebuild their homes. "Isinulong din natin na mabigyan sila ng NHA ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero, at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go said In his efforts to strengthen the nation's preparedness for fires, Go has principally authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, providing the BFP with advanced resources, equipment, and training to enhance firefighting and rescue capabilities. "Ang modernisasyon ng BFP ay napakahalaga upang mas maging handa sila sa pagsagip ng buhay at pagprotekta sa mga komunidad laban sa sunog at iba pang sakuna," Go added. To further support vulnerable communities, Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 192, which proposes a Rental Housing Subsidy Program aimed at giving disaster survivors access to affordable rentals. If passed into law, this initiative will offer government-subsidized rental assistance to families in transition as they rebuild their lives.

