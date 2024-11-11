Fermyon Announces WebAssembly Breakthrough for Next-Generation Distributed Applications and Polyglot Programming

Open source Spin 3.0 introduces Selective Deployments, the universal compute substrate, first-to-market telemetry and observability, and a faster JavaScript engine – and has been contributed to CNCF

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fermyon™ Technologies , the serverless WebAssembly company, today announces a significant breakthrough for application development with the release of Spin 3.0 , enabling enterprises to quickly move toward more sophisticated production applications based on WebAssembly (Wasm).

“The original promise of serverless was to enable developers to focus on building cohesive applications via the abstraction of the associated infrastructure and server management, while maintaining true portability. However, early serverless platforms were plagued by their own infrastructure limitations. The introduction of Spin 3.0 by Fermyon underscores the market's commitment to serverless’ original promise — to offer developers streamlined tools for event-driven applications that reduce the complexity of infrastructure and ease portability concerns,” said Matthew Flug, IDC Research Manager Cloud Application Deployment Platforms.

Spin 3.0 introduces significant advancements to enable next-generation distributed applications built for digital experiences, high-volume processing, and edge functions. Selective Deployment is a groundbreaking new feature that allows developers to build a single application that can then be converted to distributed microservices at deployment time. Together with Spin's new Component Dependences feature, developers can easily compose components and leverage polyglot programming and cross-language dependencies to attain greatly improved productivity, application delivery, and operational simplicity.

New advancements in Spin 3.0 combined with Fermyon’s self-hosted engines for Kubernetes means enterprises are now fully equipped to write sophisticated WebAssembly applications with outstanding performance characteristics.

About Spin 3.0

Selective Deployment.

Component Dependencies.

First-to-market with deep telemetry and observability for serverless.

Faster JavaScript engine.

“Spin 3.0 is a game-changer in the world of serverless programming. With the new Component Dependencies, you can seamlessly combine Python or JavaScript with high-performance Rust code, unlocking vast new possibilities,” said Darwin Boersma, Spin contributor and author of the Spin Kinesis plugin . “The 'batteries-included' observability and expanded WASI integration, such as support for atomic and batch key-value operations, are among my top highlights in this exciting release.”

"Fermyon continues to lead the way in serverless WebAssembly. Spin 3.0 takes a dramatic step forward in distributed computing, allowing developers to create standalone applications that platform engineers can then choose to deploy as a distributed array of microservices. This technology, called Selective Deployment, is the first of its kind," said Fermyon CEO Matt Butcher. "Furthermore, Spin's new universal compute substrate brings polyglot programming to every developer, making it easy to share libraries and resources across Rust, JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Go, and other programming languages. Support for OpenTelemetry provides deep tracing and monitoring for developers and operations teams alike."

Fermyon is also pleased to announce it has contributed Spin to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a candidate Sandbox project, following its contribution of SpinKube in March. Spin and SpinKube offer developers a unified WebAssembly experience that delivers the highest-performing serverless execution experience for Wasm.

Spin is a rapidly growing open source project with 5200+ stars and over 230,000 clones and downloads, while also being recommended by Microsoft, SUSE, F5 NGINX, Docker, Red Hat, and others as the premier developer tool for those interested in WebAssembly. Developers can run Spin applications built as OCI artifacts in any Kubernetes cluster with open source SpinKube on Fermyon’s hosted engine Fermyon Cloud, or with 50x higher density using Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes.

Spin 3.0 is available now and can be downloaded from GitHub: https://github.com/fermyon/spin/releases .

Fermyon will be showcasing Fermyon technologies at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in Salt Lake City, November 12-15, 2024.

