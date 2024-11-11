Submit Release
Calhoun County Schools to Engage Students in “Solarbration,” Tues, 11/12 @ 9:00 am

Educational Program by Secure Solar Futures

Mt. Zion, WV, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: “Solarbration” educational demonstrations for students 

WHEN:  Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 am 

WHERE: Calhoun County Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151.

WHY: The “Solarbration” educational event will give students the opportunity to explore the photovoltaic technology behind solar power through hands-on activities presented by the National Energy Education Development Project. 

WHO:  Superintendent Michael Fitzwater, school administrators, 250 middle school students and their teachers, representatives of Secure Solar Futures, and National Energy Education Development.


Erik Curren
Secure Solar Futures
(540) 466-6128
erik@securesolarfutures.com

