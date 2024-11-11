Calhoun County Schools to Engage Students in “Solarbration,” Tues, 11/12 @ 9:00 am

Educational Program by Secure Solar Futures

Mt. Zion, WV, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: “Solarbration” educational demonstrations for students

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 am

WHERE: Calhoun County Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151.

WHY: The “Solarbration” educational event will give students the opportunity to explore the photovoltaic technology behind solar power through hands-on activities presented by the National Energy Education Development Project.

WHO: Superintendent Michael Fitzwater, school administrators, 250 middle school students and their teachers, representatives of Secure Solar Futures, and National Energy Education Development.

Erik Curren Secure Solar Futures (540) 466-6128 erik@securesolarfutures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.