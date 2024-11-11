Kloudfuse Selected as a CRN® 2024 Stellar Startup

Recognition Follows Major Launch of New Features and Capabilities in Kloudfuse 3.0, Advancing the Unified Observability Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudfuse , the AI-Powered Unified Observability platform, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has included Kloudfuse on its 2024 Stellar Startups list in the cloud category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a 2024 Stellar Startup in the cloud category,” said Krishna Yadappanavar, CEO and Co-Founder of Kloudfuse. “This is a testament to our team and their hard work to deliver the most comprehensive Observability platform that provides a unified view into accurate and actionable telemetry data when making decisions, especially in the era of AI. We share this recognition with our customers who inspire us to continue pushing our boundaries.”

Kloudfuse is recognized for its industry leading unified observability platform that enhances application performance and digital experiences for organizations seeking to boost customer satisfaction, improve developer productivity, and reduce costs. The company recently launched Kloudfuse 3.0 , providing customers access to new features like Real User Monitoring (RUM) and continuous profiling, the latest AI advancements, along with powerful tools to manage large amounts of real-time data, a new query language, and updated deployment options.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “This achievement reflects each organizations’ dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward.”

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers distinguish themselves in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them the competitive advantage and drive success.

Attending KubeCon this week? Kloudfuse is a Platinum sponsor of Observability Day and a Silver sponsor at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America, taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah, from November 12–15, 2024. Visit booth R6 to learn more.

To learn more about Kloudfuse 3.0, please visit: https://www.kloudfuse.com/product-launch/kloudfuse3.0

About Kloudfuse

Kloudfuse is a unified observability platform that integrates with over 700 diverse infrastructures, cloud services, and applications. Its open architecture seamlessly connects with existing agents, eliminating the need for additional instrumentation. By harnessing AI and ML, Kloudfuse provides real-time anomaly detection and consolidates metrics, logs, traces, real user monitoring, continuous profiling, and more into a unified observability data lake. Deployed within your VPC, Kloudfuse ensures scalability, cost-efficiency, and top-tier security. Trusted by leading organizations like GE Healthcare, Tata, and Workday, Kloudfuse effortlessly integrates with your existing systems.

Learn more at www.kloudfuse.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Farnaz Erfan

Kloudfuse

farnaz@kloudfuse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.