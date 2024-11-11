Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,087 in the last 365 days.

A new wording of AB Akola Group Articles of Association is registered

On 11 November 2024, the Register of Legal Entities registered a new wording of the articles of association of AB Akola Group which has been approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 31 October 2024.

From now on, the Management Board of AB Akola Group consists of 5 members, and the members have stayed the same.

 

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A new wording of AB Akola Group Articles of Association is registered

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more