eCommunity™ Fiber to Celebrate the Future of Morrow with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

eCommunity™ Fiber, is thrilled to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Morrow District Fiber Network on November 19, 2024.

This is just the first phase of a much larger Smart City initiative with the City of Morrow, so please come out and learn more” — Keith Quarles Jr., President of eCommunity Fiber

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, an open-access fiber network provider, is thrilled to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Morrow District Fiber Network, an innovative infrastructure offering affordable, high-speed internet through multiple fiber & wireless provider options. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM at The District at the Southlake Mall.

The event will bring together city officials, industry leaders, and community members to commemorate this transformative and collaborative development. This milestone marks the completion of a significant project that has transformed the City of Morrow’s first and new town center named “The District” into a cutting-edge smart town.

With the deployment of eCommunity™ Fiber’s state-of-the-art fiber optic and wireless network, The District is now equipped with:

High-Speed Fiber Internet Connectivity: Businesses within The District will benefit from all symmetrical lightning-fast internet speeds, enabling them to thrive in the digital age.

Free Public Wi-Fi: Visitors and residents can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout the district, enhancing the overall experience.

Enhanced LTE Environment: The district will feature advanced LTE technology, powering smart city initiatives like cameras, kiosks and terminals.

IoT Smart Sensors & Devices: An integrated LoRaWAN wireless network will enable City officials to test Internet of Things sensors and devices to determine the future of utility and transportation management.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be attended by Mayor John Lampl, Morrow City Council Members, the City of Morrow IT Director, Clayton County Officials, local businesses, and other distinguished guests and keynote speakers with an engaging agenda designed to highlight the positive impact of our enhanced fiber infrastructure.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 19th

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: The District, Southlake Mall at 1065 Olde Towne Morrow Rd, Morrow, GA 30260

“This is just the first phase of a much larger Smart City initiative with the City of Morrow, so please come out and learn more.” Keith Quarles Jr., President of eCommunity Fiber.

For further information or to confirm media attendance, please contact pr@josephstudios.net

About Morrow

Morrow, a dynamic city in Clayton County, Georgia, is undergoing a revitalization with the development of The District at the Southlake Mall. This exciting project transforms Morrow into a vibrant, mixed-use community, offering a unique blend of retail, dining, and entertainment options.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is committed to delivering future-proof fiber connectivity to underserved and unserved communities across the USA. By investing in cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, eCommunity™ Fiber is shaping the future of connectivity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.