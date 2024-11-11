Thermal Scanners Market to Reach USD 8.25 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032 | S&S Insider

Thermal Scanners Market Size and Share Report

Growth is driven by increased demand for non-contact temperature monitoring in healthcare & expansion of thermal imaging technologies in industrial applications

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the S&S Insider,“The Thermal Scanners Market was valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.25 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Thermal scanners represent a discreet, efficient, and effective solution for detecting individuals potentially carrying viruses. This technology has been integrated into various facilities, including transportation hubs, factories, businesses, and government offices, as part of Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S) and Early Business Threat (EBT) detection methods. With the easing of lockdown restrictions, many industries are adopting thermal cameras to screen employees. Notably, companies like General Motors and Wynn Resorts have publicly acknowledged their use of thermal scanners for this purpose. Other firms, including Tyson Foods and Intel Corp, are exploring these solutions for future applications beyond the pandemic. This growing demand extends to security and surveillance within the commercial and healthcare sectors.Furthermore, significant investments in clean technology manufacturing in the semiconductor industry are notable, with funding levels approximately double those of 2021 and nearly twenty-fold higher than in 2019. Since the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), nearly 200 new clean technology manufacturing facilities have been announced, amounting to USD 88 Billion in anticipated investments and the potential creation of over 75,000 jobs. KGaA- Bullard- Thales Group- Optotherm Inc.- NEC Corporation- Dali Technology- Bosch Security Systems Inc.- Rapiscan SystemsSegment AnalysisBy Wavelength Type:The Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) segment led the thermal scanners market in 2023 with a 37% market share, accounting for the largest share in 2023. LWIR thermal cameras function within the 8 to 14 micrometers wavelength range, which makes them well-suited for detecting changes in temperature and recognizing heat distribution. This feature is crucial for a range of uses, such as industrial examinations, structural evaluations, and health assessments. The sensitivity and precision of LWIR technology are crucial in vital scenarios, like tracking body temperatures to detect potential health risks early, especially in settings such as airports, hospitals, and public events.By Type:The fixed thermal scanners dominated the market in 2023 by 64% market share, due to their robust performance and reliable monitoring capabilities. These scanners, positioned strategically, constantly monitor and measure temperature, proving ideal for busy locations like airports, stadiums, and malls. Stable thermal cameras provide a thorough and uniform method of surveillance, enabling quick detection of people with high temperatures. This technology is being more widely used in both public and private sectors, especially in healthcare settings where quick temperature screening is important. Key companies, including Honeywell and Bosch, are extending their range of fixed thermal scanners to meet the increasing demand, strengthening their position as market leaders

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:BY VERTICAL TYPE-Industrial-Commercial-Aerospace & Defense-Automotive-Healthcare & Life Sciences-Oil & Gas-Other VerticalsBY WAVELENGTH TYPE-Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)-Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)-Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)BY APPLICATION TYPE-Thermography-Security & Surveillance-Search & Rescue-Other ApplicationsBY TYPE-Fixed-PortableBY TECHNOLOGY TYPE-Cooled-Uncooled FLIR Systems and Raytheon Technologies are prominent competitors in this industry, consistently developing innovative thermal imaging solutions designed for different uses.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing during 2024-2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, increasing population density, and growing health and safety concerns. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing a rise in the use of thermal scanners in different industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. The area's emphasis on improving safety measures for public health, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, has resulted in the widespread acceptance of thermal scanning solutions.Purchase Single User PDF of Thermal Scanners Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4587 Recent DevelopmentsJune 2024 - AMETEK Land has launched the Pneumatic Auto-Retraction System (LPAR) to improve the safety of thermal imagers by avoiding overheating or damage in case of power loss or cooling failures.June 2024 - Lynred introduces ATI640, a user-friendly VGA LWIR thermal imaging module designed for beginners in the infrared market.June 2024 - Seek Thermal Inc., a well-known company in the thermal imaging technology industry on a global scale, is excited to introduce the Seek Nano, the newest advancement in thermal imaging technology for smartphones.Future TrendsThe Thermal Scanners Market is ready for substantial expansion, fueled by various important trends. The growing incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into thermal imaging systems will improve their precision and effectiveness, enabling instant data analysis and better decision-making procedures. Moreover, the increasing focus on safety and health measures in public areas will further drive the need for thermal scanners in different sectors. Additionally, improvements in mobile thermal scanning technology will result in increased portability, simplifying the process for organizations to perform screenings in various settings. The increasing use of automation and smart technologies in buildings will continue to drive the use of thermal scanners for energy management and security purposes. With public health and safety becoming a top priority for businesses and governments, the thermal scanners market is forecasted to prosper in the future.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Thermal Scanners Market Segmentation, by Vertical TypeChapter 8. Thermal Scanners Market Segmentation, by Wavelength TypeChapter 9. Thermal Scanners Market Segmentation, by Application TypeChapter 10. Thermal Scanners Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 11. Thermal Scanners Market Segmentation, by Technology TypeChapter 12. Regional AnalysisChapter 13. Company ProfilesChapter 14. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 15. ConclusionContinued…

