Governor Mills Honors Veterans Day

November 11, 2024



Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement recognizing Veterans Day:

"Maine can proudly say that we are home to one of the highest number of veterans per capita of any state in the country. That is because Maine has always shouldered its responsibility to protect our country, with Maine people defending our nation and its ideals in nearly every conflict throughout our history,"said Governor Janet Mills. "Maine veterans teach us, all of us, to cherish our rights and to remember those who gave their lives for these freedoms. They teach us to remember that our sons and daughters today stand ready to defend those very rights in postings across the globe. They teach us the strong sense of responsibility that comes from hard work and hard times. They teach us honor, dignity, and service. This Veterans Day, I encourage all Maine people to thank a servicemember and to honor the rights and freedoms those servicemembers have fought for."