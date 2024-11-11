Scalise Celebrates Trump Naming Stefanik U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.
“President Trump has made a fantastic choice with Conference Chair Elise Stefanik for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. I will miss Elise, who has become a dear friend in the House as well as a respected leader as our Republican Conference Chair. She is extremely qualified for this new role in public service, and the House’s loss will be a huge gain for the Trump Administration and the country. There is nobody better to represent President Trump’s foreign policy and America’s values at the United Nations than Elise Stefanik.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.