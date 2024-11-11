Submit Release
Scalise Celebrates Trump Naming Stefanik U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement celebrating President Trump naming Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations:

“President Trump has made a fantastic choice with Conference Chair Elise Stefanik for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. I will miss Elise, who has become a dear friend in the House as well as a respected leader as our Republican Conference Chair. She is extremely qualified for this new role in public service, and the House’s loss will be a huge gain for the Trump Administration and the country. There is nobody better to represent President Trump’s foreign policy and America’s values at the United Nations than Elise Stefanik.”

