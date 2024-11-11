MSHS Pacific Power Group and ioCurrents Announce Strategic Collaboration

Initiative Advances Preventative Maintenance Capabilities for Maritime Applications

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSHS Pacific Power Group (PPG), a leader in power and propulsion solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with ioCurrents, a pioneer in maritime data analytics. This collaboration will elevate digital capabilities in the marine industry by pairing ioCurrents' advanced data services with MSHS PPG's recognized technical expertise.

Beginning in November 2024, MSHS PPG will offer ioCurrents’ innovative data analytics services to maritime customers. Additionally, the companies are jointly creating an MSHS PPG-specific ioCurrents platform that leverages MSHS PPG’s technical leadership in the marine MRO sector.

The collaborative effort offers several advantages for maritime operators, including:

Enhanced operational efficiency : ioCurrents’ analytics will provide deep operational insights, supporting more informed decisions for optimal performance.

: ioCurrents’ analytics will provide deep operational insights, supporting more informed decisions for optimal performance. Improved predictive maintenance : By utilizing advanced data services, maritime operators can anticipate maintenance needs, minimizing downtime and extending equipment life.

: By utilizing advanced data services, maritime operators can anticipate maintenance needs, minimizing downtime and extending equipment life. Increased safety and compliance : With the combined expertise of MSHS PPG and ioCurrents, vessel operators can expect enhanced safety and regulatory compliance.

: With the combined expertise of MSHS PPG and ioCurrents, vessel operators can expect enhanced safety and regulatory compliance. Tailored solutions: Customized services will address the specific needs of maritime customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with ioCurrents to bring their cutting-edge data analytics to our customers," said David A. Santamaria, CEO/President of MSHS PPG. "This collaboration will not only enhance our service offerings but also drive innovation in the marine sector."

"We are excited to join forces with MSHS PPG and bring our advanced data analytics to their extensive customer base," said Will Roberts, CEO/President at ioCurrents. "This partnership allows us to deliver even greater value to the maritime industry by combining our technology with MSHS PPG’s technical expertise."

MSHS PPG and ioCurrents will showcase their technological advancements at the 2024 International Workboat Show in booths #2711 and #1006, respectively. Visit the booths to learn more about the new partnership and its benefits for the marine industry.

About MSHS Pacific Power Group

MSHS Pacific Power Group specializes in designing, selling, and servicing power and propulsion systems in the marine, power generation, industrial and defense sectors. With full-service workshops in Alaska, California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Washington, MSHS PPG technicians and engineers operate worldwide helping customers with reliable and flexible maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for all types of prime movers and control systems, including gas, diesel, and dual-fuel engines, as well as steam, gas, and hydro turbines. With over 60 years of experience, MSHS PPG ensures power and propulsion systems operate at peak efficiency through enduring partnerships that Power & Propel the world forward.

About ioCurrents

ioCurrents is a Seattle-based company specializing in maritime data analytics. Founded by experts in database management, automation, and AI, ioCurrents provides advanced solutions to optimize fleet performance, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainability in the maritime industry.

Media Contact: Javier Bruzzone - Javier.Bruzzone@mshs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.