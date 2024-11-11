PK AirFinance Arranges and Funds Scaled Portfolio Facility for CALC’s Sidecar Platform (CAG)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PK AirFinance (“PK”), a leading aviation lending platform and affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO), today announced the arrangement and funding of a $550 million loan facility with China Aircraft Leasing Group (“CALC”)’s sidecar platform – China Aircraft Global (“CAG”). The portfolio is secured by 21 narrowbody and 2 widebody aircraft. The collateral pool is diversified among 15 different airline operators located across the globe. PK is acting as sole lender, admin agent and security trustee on the secured loan facility.

Gary Rothschild, CEO of PK AirFinance, commented, “PK is pleased to support CALC on this important transaction, which we believe demonstrates PK’s ability to structure and deliver scaled, fully underwritten financing solutions with speed of execution as the sole lender. We continue to see increasing demand for these type of bespoke, large-scale financing solutions, which we can tailor to customers’ specific needs and serve as a more flexible alternative to public markets.”

Mr. Conrad Li, Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of CALC, said, “CALC as the General Partner and Servicer of CAG, is thrilled to partner with PK AirFinance on this significant transaction to finance a portfolio of mid-life aircraft on a non-recourse basis. The PK team has demonstrated their professionalism in completing this transaction in a short timeframe with a customized, structured facility. This collaboration also underscores CALC’s commitment to deliver flexible and comprehensive financing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our investor partners and airline customers, while demonstrating our ability to support CALC’s expansion by meeting institutional investors’ strong demand for quality aircraft leasing assets with stable and long-term cash flow.”

Eelco van de Stadt, President of PK AirFinance, added, “We want to thank the CALC team for this opportunity and look forward to building on this transaction with them as we seek to continue supporting the broader aviation community with partnership-oriented capital solutions.”

About PK AirFinance

PK AirFinance is a premier specialized aircraft and aircraft engine lending business with deep expertise in the aviation finance sector. Its comprehensive origination, underwriting, structuring and syndication capabilities are delivered by a team of experienced professionals, whose extensive experience in varied products and geographies was built over several decades and industry cycles. To learn more, please visit https://www.apollopkairfinance.com/.

