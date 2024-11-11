Sub Pop Records Announces a Major Campaign with Barnes & Noble

Campaign includes six exclusive limited edition vinyl LPs and an exclusive Sub Pop/Barnes & Noble branded record tote bag to kick off the promotion at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide.

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sub Pop Records, in conjunction with AMPED Distribution, a division of Alliance Entertainment (Nasdaq: AENT), announces a major campaign with Barnes & Noble that began October 2, 2024, and is running through January 5, 2025.

The campaign features six Sub Pop limited edition color variant vinyl LPs that are sold exclusively at Barnes & Noble stores. Exclusive titles include Suki Waterhouse Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin (Blood Moon Red Vinyl), Father John Misty Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl (Glacial Blue Vinyl), Beach House Depression Cherry (Clear w/Silver Metallic & White Vinyl), Fleet Foxes Fleet Foxes (Jade Blue Vinyl), Soundgarden Screaming Life (Silver Metallic Vinyl), and Orville Peck Pony (Clear w/Black & Red Hi-Melt Vinyl).

Crissi Bariatti, Senior Merchandise Manager, Music & Video at Barnes & Noble, commented, “As a longtime fan of Sub Pop Records and their artist roster, I am beyond excited to launch this collaboration. Our customers will be eager to pick up their favorite Sub Pop albums while adding to their collection in our vast CD and Vinyl sections. Our goal in the Music department at Barnes & Noble is to offer great music that our shoppers would never find in other national retailers and to give those artists and bands the attention they deserve.”

Customers who purchase any Sub Pop vinyl album or CD title at a Barnes & Noble retail location receive a free collectable Sub Pop Records/Barnes & Noble branded tote bag, while supplies last. Sub Pop selections are featured on a special endcap display at most Barnes & Noble stores across the U.S throughout this campaign.

The all-new album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin from Suki Waterhouse was also featured as one of Barnes & Noble’s Album of the Month titles during the first month of the campaign.

The event includes a joint social media campaign with Barnes & Noble, Sub Pop and AMPED airing a commercial post on social media across many platforms. Stores are supplied with sign kits to help merchandise this campaign in each store on designated endcap racks and wall features.

Additionally, Sub Pop supplied artist-autographed versions of some of the exclusive vinyl titles that will be given away at the grand openings of the next 16 new Barnes & Noble stores, in November 2024.

"This partnership with Barnes and Noble is all about Sub Pop's single-minded pursuit of connecting fans with physical records. In a world gone virtual, we love the fact that there are Barnes & Noble stores in neighborhoods everywhere where fans can go in and put their hands on a vinyl LP! Especially a SUB POP LP!" said Jon Strickland, Head of Sales at Sub Pop Records.

Karen Roth, Sales & Marketing Manager at AMPED Distribution, commented, “We are thrilled to see this unique collaboration between Barnes & Noble and Sub Pop Records. It’s exciting to arrange such a significant partnership between a leading retail chain and a prominent indie label. We are proud to be part of this innovative campaign with these esteemed partners.”

This campaign represents the first-of-its-kind between Sub Pop Records and Barnes & Noble coordinated by AMPED, combining the reach of a major retailer with the influence of a celebrated indie label.

About Sub Pop Records

Founded by Bruce Pavitt and Jonathan Poneman in 1988, Sub Pop Records is a legendary independent record label based in Seattle, WA. With early releases by Nirvana, Mudhoney, and Soundgarden, the label is often associated with something called “the grunge movement.” Later years saw record album releases from such moderately-to-somewhat-well-known artists as: The Shins, Iron and Wine, The Postal Service, Band of Horses, Fleet Foxes, Sleater-Kinney, Beach House, Weyes Blood, Orville Peck, Suki Waterhouse, and Father John Misty, among many other very talented and deserving artists whose managers will be contacting us shortly about inclusion in this list. At Sub Pop Records, it is our intent to market and sell the recorded music (and related merchandise) of artists whose music some shifting definition of “we” really and truly love. We also enjoy laughter, good times and the company of friends.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States. The Company has approximately 630 bookstores across the United States, as well as its online bookstore at BN.com, the Nook Digital business which offers both e-books and an audio book subscriptions service, the SparkNotes educational service, and the publisher Union Square & Co. General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be found on the Company's website at www.bn.com.

About AMPED Distribution

AMPED is one of the fastest growing, top-tier independent distributors committed to developing and growing independent artists and labels worldwide. A part of Alliance Entertainment, AMPED gives the indie community access to a global distribution system with the largest sales force, a seasoned and skilled staff that provides a suite of services and data second to none. AMPED’s customer base is the largest in the industry directly servicing brick and click retailers large and small along with (DTC) direct consumers. For more information, visit www.ampeddistribution.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

