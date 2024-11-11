Norden Crown Welcomes Hendrik van Alphen to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norden Crown Metals Corporation (“Norden Crown” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOCR, OTC:NOCRF, Frankfurt: 03E) is pleased to announce that Mr. Hendrik (Henk) van Alphen has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. van Alphen will replace Thomas Soderqvist, who did not stand for re-election at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting. The Company would like to thank Mr. Soderqvist for his valuable insights and guidance over the past six years.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO of Norden, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Henk to the team and look forward to working with him utilizing his extensive junior mining industry experience and business acumen to further grow shareholder value. Henk has a long and successful career building exceptional value for shareholders.”

Early in his career, Mr. van Alphen started and operated a number of service-related companies, beginning with a line cutting operation in northern BC, and in 1985, launching Hy-Tech Drilling, which is still in operation today.

In 1991, he founded Pacific Rim Mining Corp., which acquired the Taca Taca, Diablillos, and Aqua Rica projects, that developed into significant deposits and/or high value M&A transactions. From 1994 to 1999, he served as Vice-President of Corriente Resources Inc., after which he launched the very successful Cardero Resource Corp. He then co-founded International Tower Hill (ITH) Mines in 2006, where he served as Chairman for 5 years. In 2021 he founded World Copper Ltd. which now owns the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona and Escalones project in Chile. Mr. van Alphen is a director and Chairman of World Copper Ltd.

In 2005, Mr. van Alphen founded Wealth Minerals, where he continues to serve as CEO and director. Wealth Minerals is a major exploration and development company in the Atacama Salar in Chile.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining regions. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

