Dataprana Breaks Ground on New 30 MW Data Center Site in La Marque, Texas

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data center developer and operator Dataprana, Inc. (“Dataprana”) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their upcoming 30 MW immersion-cooled data center at their site in La Marque, Texas on October 23, 2024.

Members of the Dataprana team pose for a pre-groundbreaking photo with Texas City-La Marque administrators.

Among those in attendance were La Marque Mayor Pro Tem Joe Compian, City Manager Cesar Garcia, and Dataprana CEO Arseniy Grusha. Other attendees included members of the La Marque Chamber of Commerce, such as President and CEO Tim Culp, the La Marque Economic Development Corporation, the City of La Marque, and members of the Dataprana team.

The groundbreaking ceremony commemorated the start of a meaningful cooperation between Dataprana and the city of La Marque, with short and long term project plans outlining goals for job creation and other means of boosting the local economy.



Attendees enjoy some shade before the ceremony and speeches begin.



Due to its robust energy grid and infrastructure, favorable economic climate, and welcoming stance towards new business and alternative industries, Texas has positioned itself at the forefront of technological innovation in the United States and is quickly becoming America’s major tech hub. Dataprana’s 30 MW facility will add to this growth by creating local employment opportunities and offering its clients a state-of-the-art, immersion-cooled data center with stable year-round hardware temperatures, security, and around the clock remote and on-site support.



Dataprana Co-Founder and CEO Arseniy Grusha shakes hands with Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce President Tim Culp.



The facility will feature high-end infrastructure from top immersion system manufacturers such as Intelliflex and Arctic Systems, ensuring industry-leading cooling and near-silent operation - an important aspect of Dataprana’s commitment to a minimal community impact presence. The site will aim to seamlessly integrate with the surrounding environment, prioritizing an aesthetic approach without generating noise or other forms of pollution, among other community considerations.



Dataprana Co-Founder and CEO Arseniy Grusha says a few words before the groundbreaking commences.



“Dataprana strives to go beyond the basics by creating a positive impact in our areas of operation, and this project is a reflection of that. The site you see in progress here today introduces the first state-of-the-art data center in this region, and we hope to do our part by empowering further growth through innovation alongside the city of La Marque.”

- Arseniy Grusha, Co-Founder and CEO of Dataprana



Advanced infrastructure hardware and cooling systems set the La Marque facility apart as a future-proof data center well-equipped to accommodate the growing demand for various needs, such as cloud services, Web3 applications, digital asset mining, and other client-specific use cases.

In addition to the La Marque project, Dataprana currently has over 140 MW in development for various other projects, including its first 1.5 MW AI data center built specifically to accommodate the latest NVIDIA AI hardware.

The 1.5 MW AI data center will aim to serve as a showcase project targeting interested parties in need of GPU colocation space.

More about Dataprana:

Dataprana specializes in land and power acquisitions and delivers cutting-edge data centers and supporting infrastructure construction projects for various applications. Its use cases include cloud services, web hosting, various ML automation, AI LLM, and digital asset mining.

Our dedicated team is made up of industry professionals with decades of relevant experience, contributing to our continued growth and development.

Media Contact:

Kristina Karupovic

+1 (604) 803-2785

info@dataprana.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d641d2c-ab89-49da-8228-bbee4efea982

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35a027b6-3b9e-4a97-b424-e3f50d74fc73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef5b1590-348d-4787-a1a1-9affb85da2d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c54fb257-7766-45c5-afcc-2833943e50c0

Photo 1: Members of the Dataprana team pose for a pre-groundbreaking photo with Texas City-La Marque administrators. Photo 2: Attendees enjoy some shade before the ceremony and speeches begin. Photo 3: Dataprana Co-Founder and CEO Arseniy Grusha shakes hands with Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce President Tim Culp. Photo 4: Dataprana Co-Founder and CEO Arseniy Grusha says a few words before the groundbreaking commences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.