Janover Unveils Revolutionary AI Voice Software

Janover Unveils AI Voice Tool for Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate, Revolutionizing Client Interactions Providing Multi-Channel Experiences

BOCA RATON, FL , Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform connecting the commercial real estate industry, today announced the launch of its newest technology: an advanced AI voice tool designed to engage clients with seamless, natural conversation while performing complex, real-time CRM operations. Currently in internal use and soon available for licensing, this tool is poised to redefine how the real estate industry can manage customer relationships, making high-level interactions effortlessly across phone, email, and text while autonomously integrated with Hubspot.

Key Features include:

Authentic human-like conversations

Deep expertise in commercial property finance

Optimized for sales conversions

Integrated with SMS, Email and Voice for seamless cross-channel conversation

Integrated within HubSpot

Scalable and licensable tool to add to Janover’s suite of AI, data, software and advisory products

“This AI tool is more than just a voice on the other end of the line,” said Blake Janover, CEO of Janover. “It’s a sophisticated system that understands the nuances of commercial real estate and human conversation and can respond in real-time, making interactions feel as authentic as speaking with a professional with answers that are simply more comprehensive and faster. We’re excited to add it to our suite of products that are redefining how the commercial real estate industry communicates and connects.

“We’re bringing a level of sophistication that feels simple,” said Steve Schwartz, VP of Innovation at Janover. “It combines advanced conversational depth with seamless multi-channel functionality. This isn’t just an AI; it’s an adaptive partner that integrates perfectly into existing workflows and enhances our teams’ capabilities.”

As part of its early release, Janover is using the AI voice inside its business and plans to release it for licensing for the commercial real estate sector in the immediate future.

For a preview of the beta version of the AI voice, you can call this number: (561) 559-7601.

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform that connects the commercial real estate industry. The company serves over one million annual web users and 1,000+ lenders, including more than 10% of U.S. banks in America, providing debt capital markets services, real estate syndication software, data and AI licensing, and insurance brokerage solutions to entrepreneurial multifamily and commercial real estate owners, developers and professionals. Janover operates through its Debt, Equity, and Insurance divisions, focusing on delivering needed technology-first solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contact:

Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO

Tel: (561) 782-2788

Email: IR@janover.co



Legal Disclaimer:

