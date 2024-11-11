Coach sets an Example of Excellence: Dr. Chris Round Triumphs at USJA Kosen Judo National Championships

Dr. Rhadi Ferguson and Dr. Christopher Round

Coach Shows How It’s Done by Setting an Example of Excellence: Dr. Chris Round Triumphs at USJA Kosen Judo National Championships

His instinct for strategy and unwavering focus make him a natural leader—he’s exactly the type of person who could make an impact on the 2028 Olympic team staff.” — Dr. Rhadi Ferguson

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Chris Round, the dynamic head coach of High Noon Judo Club , delivered an inspiring performance this past weekend at the USJA Kosen Judo National Championships, where he claimed the championship title with the expert coaching of his mentor, 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. Dr. Round’s strategic skill, technical prowess, and unparalleled dedication to the sport have positioned him as a rising star in American Judo, making him an early frontrunner for a coaching or managerial role on the 2028 U.S. Olympic Judo team.Dr. Round’s impact in the world of Judo extends far beyond his competitive success. Alongside his work with Dr. Ferguson, he is distinguished as one of the only individuals in the United States to apprentice under IJF Hall of Fame Coach Jimmy Pedro. As the head coach of High Noon Judo Club, he recently led his team to a national championship title with USA Judo, demonstrating his exceptional leadership and ability to foster top-tier athletic performance. He is also the founder of the non-profit organization MASTERS , where he is transforming Judo in America by offering training, mentorship, and educational opportunities to Judoka of all ages and skill levels. Through MASTERS, Dr. Round is creating pathways for underrepresented communities to access high-level training, building a generation of disciplined, skilled, and resilient athletes who understand the core values of the sport. As someone on the autism spectrum, he has long established himself as an advocate for those who other coaches may have left behind and to ensure that everyone is given a chance to learn.“Coaching Chris was a real privilege,” said Dr. Ferguson, who coached Dr. Round to his latest victory. “He’s a rare athlete and coach who seems to know what I’m thinking before I even say it. His instinct for strategy and unwavering focus make him a natural leader—he’s exactly the type of person who could make an impact on the 2028 Olympic team staff.”As a highly respected black belt in both Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Dr. Round is known not only for his own achievements but for the way he brings out excellence in others. His ability to cultivate a winning mindset and guide athletes to success exemplifies the leadership skills needed on the Olympic stage. Dr. Round’s journey to becoming a key candidate for the 2028 Olympic coaching staff is supported by his relentless pursuit of excellence, his commitment to fostering talent, and his vision for a more inclusive Judo community.With his combination of technical mastery, coaching excellence, and dedication to the future of Judo, Dr. Round stands as an inspirational figure in the sport. As both an athlete and a leader, he is already shaping the future of American Judo, and his trajectory toward the 2028 Olympics is eagerly anticipated by his peers and the Judo community.About the United States Judo Association:The United States Judo Association (USJA) is dedicated to advancing Judo across the U.S., providing support for athletes and coaches through competitions, education, and programs that emphasize respect, discipline, and achievement.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:[Contact Information]

