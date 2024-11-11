Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

11 November 2024 at 12:30 EET

Nokia Board of Directors resolved on directed issuance under Nokia Equity Programs



Espoo, Finland – Nokia’s Board of Directors has resolved on a directed issuance of a maximum number of 28 651 000 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the Company as a result of the issue of new shares on 4 October 2023, to settle the Company’s commitments under the Nokia Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021–2023, Employee Share Purchase Plan and other equity-based incentive plans in respect of shares to be delivered during the year 2025 to the eligible employees as participants in the plans. The shares are issued without consideration. Each share delivery shall be published separately by a stock exchange release.

The resolution to issue shares is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024.

