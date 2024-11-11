Despite many crises, most Latin American democracies are still working

Latin America Democracy

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study provides a critical assessment of how recent social, political, and economic crises have influenced the institutional infrastructure of democracies in Latin America. The research highlights the ambivalent effects of these crises on democratic institutions and underscores the resilience of political structures in the region despite multiple challenges.The review , authored by scholars at the Faculty of Arts , Charles University, draws upon four edited volumes that examine institutional transformations within the context of widespread political turmoil, economic instability, and social unrest. The findings reveal two primary ways in which institutional reforms have either weakened or bolstered the democratic prospects in the region. On one hand, some reforms have been motivated by power grabs or political self-interest, negatively impacting democratic governance. On the other hand, many crucial institutions have displayed remarkable resilience, maintaining their democratic character despite severe adversities.The corresponding author Karel Kouba commented, “Our analysis demonstrates that while Latin American countries have faced what could be described as 'perfect storms,' many of their political institutions have adapted and endured. It is essential to consider both formal and informal mechanisms when evaluating democratic resilience.”This comprehensive examination challenges previous views on institutional reform, suggesting that while formal changes play a role, informal institutions and the evolving dynamics within political parties are crucial in understanding the quality and sustainability of democracy in Latin America.Full study: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1866802X241226986

