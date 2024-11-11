SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, has issued updates for November 11, 2024.

OKX OS Hosts Series of Developer-Focused Events During Devcon 2024

The team behind OKX OS, a comprehensive onchain infrastructure suite, will be hosting a series of developer-focused events during Devcon 2024 - showcasing its commitment to fostering onchain innovation and developer community growth.

"Web3 Night Bazaar" is a networking event taking place on November 12, co-hosted with 1inch and OKX Ventures, and bringing together leading projects such as Arbitrum, Aptos, Solana, Renzo, Hexens, Mocaverse, Reown, Rootdata, CertiK, Monad, zkLink, Memecore and Chaincather. The event will offer attendees networking opportunities and feature panel discussions on DeFi and Layer 1 technologies.

OKX OS will also host "BUIDL with OS" on November 15. The event will offer an immersive developer experience including:



Technical workshops and panel discussions with industry leaders

A builders challenge in partnership with 1inch

Networking with event partners and speakers from Amberdata, Blockaid, Blocknative, Caldera, Consensys SMG, CoWSwap, DODO, Kaia, Line Next, Rootdata, TON, Uniswap and Yescoin Event sponsors include Magic Newton, Lepoker, CARV and DuckChain



Throughout DevCon week, OKX OS team members will participate in various industry events, including:

DeInsight 2024 (November 11)

A dedicated session on "Improving Ethereum UX via Account Abstractions" at DevCon (November 13)

Community events with partners including NEAR, Pragma and RootData

These events highlight OKX OS's role in providing developers with tools to build across 100+ chains, serving millions of users and processing over 400 million daily API calls.

Developers interested in learning more about OKX OS's infrastructure suite can visit www.okx.com/web3/build

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

