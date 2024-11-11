Nevada Solar Association Offers Trusted Resources to Consumers and Seeks To Elevate Industry Practices

All NSA Member Companies Support And Abide By Nevada’s Consumer Protection Safeguards Including SB 293

Las Vegas, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada consumers seeking to do business with reliable and ethical solar companies committed to the highest standards now have a valuable resource.

The Nevada Solar Association (NSA) is a coalition of solar-related businesses dedicated to ensuring Nevada’s sustainable energy future. Through education, legislation, and the provision of clean energy options, the NSA upholds the highest ethical standards. All NSA members adhere to a code of ethics and pledge to maintain these standards in their operations and consumer dispute resolutions. By building upon the consumer-protective measures included in Nevada’s innovative bills, SB 293 and AB 39, the NSA aims to establish industry norms that will eliminate unscrupulous practices by solar operators and instill confidence in the industry’s integrity.

"Until now, Nevada's solar industry has been very segmented with companies concentrating on their own business needs and concerns," said Steve Hamile, Chair of the Nevada Solar Association and Chief Operating Officer of Sol-Up. "With no consistent industry voice and no association committing members to uphold industry standards, Nevada's solar industry has been hurt by unscrupulous operators. The NSA will work to create a new way forward for solar operators who want to support Nevada's sustainable future through integrity, accountability and advocacy.”

“Over the last decade, the state’s well-crafted net metering policy and abundant sunshine has drawn hundreds of solar companies to Nevada and encouraged local companies like us to expand into solar. That high demand for clean solar power has created an environment where some operators have not been ethical in their sales practices. It has also made it tempting for some companies to fail to uphold the high workmanship standards you would expect from licensed contractors operating in Nevada,” said Krystal Hosmer, Vice President of the Nevada Solar Association and Robco Electric Senior Solar Consultant. “In forming the NSA with our respected business peers across the state, we’re committing to demystifying the solar shopping process for residential and commercial solar projects through consumer education initiatives. We will also work with state agencies such as the Nevada State Contractors Board and the Nevada Legislature to add even more consumer protections and ensure ethical business practices are at the forefront of how this industry operates. All of our members are committed to creating energy savings and resilience for our customers while also creating good paying jobs for Nevadans. We cannot do that without public trust and accountability as an industry.”

All members of the NSA have agreed to abide by SB 293 and AB 39, bills passed by the Nevada legislature that grants consumers additional rights when dealing with unscrupulous solar companies. These bills have eliminated third-party, unlicensed door-to-door solar salespeople who were often compensated to secure contracts for inadequate rooftop systems and required substantial upfront consumer payments. With SB 293/AB 39 in effect, every individual selling a rooftop solar system must be a W-2 employee of the Contractor licensed by the NSCB. Additionally, deposits on solar rooftop systems are capped at $1,000 to prevent unscrupulous contractors from accumulating large deposits and failing to complete projects.

The NSA is dedicated to empowering consumers and educating them about vital issues impacting the solar power industry in our state, particularly Nevada’s robust Net Metering Program. The NSA firmly supports net metering, a policy that enables consumers to contribute excess energy generated by their solar systems back onto the grid for use by other electricity customers. This practice effectively reduces utility bills for solar customers by providing credits for the energy they export. The NSA will actively advocate for issues and policies that safeguard the interests of solar energy users.

Additionally, the NSA will introduce and monitor legislative policies that ensure the continued accessibility of local, clean energy for all consumers and businesses while eliminating barriers that hinder the adoption of clean, sustainable energy sources. The NSA will collaborate with relevant agencies, such as the State of Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission and the Nevada State Contractors Board, to promote regulations that prioritize safety, transparency, durability, and a fair marketplace.

While national solar industry groups exist, the NSA holds the distinction as the first association established in Nevada. It exclusively focuses on the needs of Nevada’s solar industry, its customers, and its future. NSA contractor and associate members, as well as board members, must represent companies with a brick-and-mortar presence in Nevada.

NSA membership currently includes Sol-Up, Robco Electric, Simple Power, Inc.,

1 Sun Solar Electric, Celtic Energy, Great Basin Solar, IronRidge, Nevada Clean Energy Fund, REC Group and Soligent.

