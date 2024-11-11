5G Infrastructure Market Thrives on Network Upgrades, Edge Computing Needs, and Demand for Low-Latency Connectivity

5G Infrastructure Market Report

5G Infrastructure Market grows as telecoms expand network coverage to support high-speed, low-latency services across industries and urban centers.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scope and OverviewThe global 5G Infrastructure Market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions across various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and transportation.The 5G Infrastructure Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 727.6 billion by 2032, growing at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.8% from 2024 to 2032.Get a Report Sample of 5G Infrastructure Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1271 Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:➤ AT&T➤ Huawei Devices➤ Ericsson➤ Intel Corporation➤ Mediatek➤ Nokia Corporation➤ Qualcomm Technologies➤ Hewlett Packard Enterprise➤ Samsung Electronics➤ Verizon➤ OthersTrends Driving the 5G Infrastructure MarketThe growth of the 5G infrastructure market is attributed to several factors, including the rising adoption of smart devices, IoT, and the increasing demand for high-quality video streaming and gaming services. 5G infrastructure, which includes core network elements, Radio Access Network (RAN) systems, and edge computing, is essential for delivering enhanced connectivity with faster data speeds, lower latency, and the ability to support massive IoT networks. Moreover, the need for smart city development and industrial automation solutions is driving telecom operators and infrastructure providers to invest heavily in 5G technologies.The demand for 5G-enabled applications is rapidly growing across industries such as autonomous driving, smart factories, and remote healthcare services, creating new opportunities for 5G infrastructure providers. The market is also benefiting from government initiatives to promote digital transformation and support network infrastructure investments. For example, the US and China have been at the forefront, allocating substantial funding to nationwide 5G rollouts. By 2025, 5G is expected to account for over half of mobile connections in leading markets, further accelerating infrastructure demand.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Communication InfrastructureIn 2023, the Radio Access Network (RAN) segment held the dominant market share of approximately 40%. RAN infrastructure is crucial in managing data traffic between connected devices and the core network, and its importance will continue to rise as more devices connect to 5G networks. The development of advanced Massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) technology in RAN systems has enhanced data transmission rates and expanded network coverage, making it a critical component of 5G infrastructure.RAN infrastructure is expected to receive significant investment in both urban and rural areas as telecom providers look to extend 5G connectivity beyond major metropolitan regions. With rising investments from major telecommunications companies in RAN technology, this segment is expected to maintain its leadership in the market over the coming years.By Network ArchitectureIn 2023, the Non-Standalone Architecture (NSA) segment dominated the market, accounting for an 80% share. NSA allows telecom operators to leverage existing 4G infrastructure for initial 5G deployments, reducing deployment costs and accelerating rollout times. The NSA segment has been favored for early 5G launches due to its cost-effectiveness and shorter deployment timeline.However, the Standalone (SA) architecture segment is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. SA architecture offers enhanced 5G capabilities such as ultra-low latency, network slicing, and high reliability, making it ideal for industrial automation, mission-critical communications, and immersive AR/VR applications. As the technology matures, SA deployments are expected to increase, particularly in industries that require more advanced and customizable network solutions.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Communication Infrastructure➤ RAN (Radio Access Network)✧ C-Ran/V-Ran✧ Small Cell✧ Massive MIMO➤ Transport Technology✧ Software-Defined Networking (SDN)✧ Network Slicing➤ Core Technology✧ Network Function Virtualization (NFV)✧ Mobile Edge ComputingBy Spectrum Band➤ Low Band (<1 GHz)➤ Mid Band (1-6GHz)➤ High Band (24-40GHz)By Network Architecture➤ 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)➤ 5G Standalone (NR ✧ Core)By End User➤ Residential➤ Commercial➤ Industrial➤ GovernmentRegional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region led the market, capturing the largest share of 42%. Key markets like China, South Korea, and Japan are at the forefront of 5G adoption, driven by government support, strong technology infrastructure, and a high concentration of smartphone users. In China, 5G deployment is part of the broader “Made in China 2025” initiative, which aims to boost the country’s technological capabilities. Additionally, India’s recent efforts to accelerate 5G deployments are expected to create significant demand for 5G infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region.North America is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by substantial investments in network infrastructure by telecom operators and technology giants. The US, in particular, has witnessed rapid 5G rollouts, with major players such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile deploying extensive 5G networks to meet the high demand for enhanced mobile services. Additionally, government incentives aimed at improving digital connectivity are propelling further growth in North America’s 5G infrastructure market.Recent Developments in 5G InfrastructureIn January 2024, T-Mobile partnered with Cisco to introduce Connected Workplace, a managed service designed to support medium-sized, multi-location businesses, marking T-Mobile's expansion into the enterprise space.In September 2023, Siemens unveiled a private 5G infrastructure solution designed to help industries create localized 5G networks to enhance automation.Enquire for More Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1271 Table of Contents- Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1. Drivers3.2. Restraints3.3. Opportunities3.4. Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Communication Infrastructure8.1. Introduction8.2. Trend Analysis8.3. RAN (Radio Access Network)8.4. Transport Technology8.5. Core Technology9. 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Spectrum Band9.1. Introduction9.2. Trend Analysis9.3. Low Band (<1 GHz)9.4. Mid Band (1-6GHz)9.5. High Band (24-40GHz)10. 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Network Architecture10.1. Introduction10.2. Trend Analysis10.3. 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)10.4. 5G Standalone (NR ✧ Core)11. 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By End User11.1. Introduction11.2. Trend Analysis11.3. Residential11.4. Commercial11.5. Industrial11.6. Government12. Regional Analysis12.1. Introduction12.2. North America12.3. Europe12.4. Asia-Pacific12.5. The Middle East & Africa12.6. Latin America13. Company Profile14. Competitive Landscape15. USE Cases and Best Practices16. ConclusionAbout UsS&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.