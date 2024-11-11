Patriot Pavers Continues to Meet Higher Demand for Thin Bricks

Patriot Pavers Thin Brick is a product name of PortStone Manufacturing, a handmade thin brick manufacturer that has been around for over two decades.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Pavers is a product line under PortStone Manufacturing Corporation. The company has over 25 years of experience producing premium thin brick products. From the company’s thin brick-on-mesh product line introduced in 1998, PortStone Manufacturing has come a long way. However, the organization’s core values have remained the same: delivering superior quality products that ensure customer satisfaction and exceed industry standards.Patriot PaversIn late 2020, the owners of PortStone Manufacturing’s best and biggest competitor—Alpha Concrete Products—retired. PortStone was lucky enough to purchase the company’s molds, equipment, formulas, and more, using them to produce thin brick products under Patriot Pavers.Higher DemandWith more and more builders and contractors switching to thin brick products, PortStone continues to grow and improve its Patriot Pavers line. As a handmade thin brick manufacturer, Patriot Pavers demonstrates the same level of commitment to quality that PortStone Manufacturing does. By offering sound, cost-effective, quality brick solutions, clients have more options for their construction and renovation projects. As the popularity of thin brick products continues to rise, Patriot Pavers is prepared to do more to ensure they meet market demands. Experts at PortStone Manufacturing are always looking for ways to improve their services, products, and processes. That also includes expanding Patriot Paver’s product line, as a large selection of thin brand products is ideal for meeting the needs of different customers.About Patriot PaversPatriot Pavers Thin Brick is a product name of PortStone Manufacturing, a handmade thin brick manufacturer that has been around for over two decades. With years of experience, a team dedicated to delivering the best quality thin brick products in the market, and the goal of constantly improving to meet industry expectations, PortStone Manufacturing has become a leader in the industry. For more information about the company or its Patriot Pavers products, interested parties may get in touch with them at 601 – 922 – 0902, or visit https://www.patriot-pavers.com/

