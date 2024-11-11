BlueDogInk Renews HP Amplify IMPACT Partner Status, Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueDogInk , a leading provider of printing supplies and original ink products, is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with HP as an HP Amplify IMPACT Partner. This partnership renewal highlights BlueDogInk's continued dedication to sustainable practices and its commitment to reducing environmental impact within the printing industry.As an HP Amplify IMPACT Partner, BlueDogInk actively collaborates with HP in championing environmental responsibility, prioritizing sustainable sourcing, and supporting a closed-loop recycling program. This partnership underscores the importance of using original HP ink cartridges , which are engineered to reduce waste, extend printer life, and maintain optimal air quality standards. HP’s eco-friendly initiatives, including the use of recycled plastics in cartridge production, align seamlessly with BlueDogInk’s sustainability goals.“BlueDogInk is honored to renew our HP Amplify IMPACT partnership,” said Tito de la Vega, Chief Technology Officer, BlueDogInk. “Our shared commitment with HP to promote sustainability reflects our dedication to not only providing top-quality products but also supporting a greener, more responsible printing experience for our customers.”The use of original HP ink and toner cartridges brings tangible environmental benefits compared to imitation cartridges, which often lack recycling options and have a significantly larger carbon footprint. By continuing to offer and encourage the use of HP Original Ink, BlueDogInk empowers its customers to make eco-conscious choices that contribute to a healthier planet.This partnership renewal marks another step forward in BlueDogInk’s mission to deliver excellence in quality and sustainability. As a trusted source for original HP ink, BlueDogInk remains committed to helping customers minimize environmental impact while achieving high-quality printing results.About BlueDogInkFounded in 2005, BlueDogInk is a premier provider of original ink and toner supplies, dedicated to offering customers top-tier products with a commitment to environmental sustainability. Through its partnership with HP, BlueDogInk not only ensures quality and reliability for every print but also supports HP’s recycling and eco-friendly initiatives, making printing a more responsible choice.For more information about BlueDogInk and its sustainable initiatives, please visit www.bluedogink.com **Media Contact:**Deborah OmanoffChief Marketing OfficerBlueDogInkEmail: deborah@bluedogink.comPhone: 877.258.3364

