Addex Provisional 2024 Third Quarter Results Showed Net Loss Compared to Second Quarter 2024

Nine-month Results Remain On Track for Net Profit

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Geneva, Switzerland, November 11, 2024 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX/NASDAQ: ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, announced today that its provisional third quarter net results decreased significantly compared to the second quarter 2024.

The provisional result for the third quarter of 2024 show a net loss of CHF 1.5 million compared to a net profit of CHF 12.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease of CHF 14.4 million is primarily due to the sale of part of the Addex business to Neurosterix during the second quarter of 2024, which generated a non-recurring net gain of CHF 14.0 million. Addex expects to generate quarterly losses in future.

The provisional result for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, remains positive and amounts to a net profit of CHF 8.3 million compared to a net profit of CHF 9.8 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

The Addex cash position amounted to CHF 3.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

The third quarter and nine-month results are still under review and could be subject to change before their final publication.

Addex will issue its third quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 22, 2024. Tim Dyer, CEO and Mikhail Kalinichev, Head of Translational Science, will provide a business update during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and media at 16:00 CET (15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST) the same day.

Title: Addex Therapeutics Q3 2024 financial results and corporate update

Date: November 22, 2024

Time: 16:00 CET (15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST)

Joining the Conference Call:

Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial-in numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.



In the 10 minutes prior to the call’s start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.





Webcast registration URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gttu5dw9

Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb069acb5b9074ca781bc6e22b5426dc2

About Addex:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex’s lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in brain injury recovery, including post-stroke and traumatic brain injury recovery. Addex’s partner, Indivior, has selected a GABAB PAM drug candidate for development in substance use disorders and expects to start IND enabling studies in H1 2025. Addex is advancing an independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough and expects to start IND enabling studies in 2025. Addex also holds a 20% equity interest in a private company, Neurosterix LLC, which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs, including M4 PAM for schizophrenia, mGlu7 NAM for mood disorders and mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol “ADXN” on each exchange. For more information, visit www.addextherapeutics.com

Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55

PR@addextherapeutics.com Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

Telephone: +44 7968 022075

msinclair@halsin.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

